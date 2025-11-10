What happened to Bear revealed in Emmerdale’s heartbreaking ITVX release

*Warning, this article includes Emmerdale spoilers regarding Bear Wolf’s heartbreaking storyline from tonight’s episode. The episode hasn’t aired on TV yet but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

The early release of Emmerdale on both ITVX and YouTube has given fans a huge look at just how evil Celia and Ray are – and how heartbreaking Bear’s last 100 days have been.

As Emmerdale begin to show us the heartbreaking Modern Slavery storyline, the harrowing scenes air on TV tonight. And it’s safe to say, Bear has been through quite the ordeal.

Bear has been centre of a heartbreaking storyline (Credit: ITV)

Modern Slavery storyline revealed by Emmerdale

The special episode came after Emmerdale announced it would be taking on a Modern Slavery storyline.

Statistics have shown this is one of the most common types of forced labour, where vulnerable victims are lured into situations like Bear and are manipulated and groomed to work with no way of escape.

The soap confirmed it has been working with The Salvation Army very closely and are keen to make sure they give an authentic portrayal of an elderly white man who quickly finds himself trapped in a shocking situation.

Bear actor Joshua Richards said on the storyline: “It may surprise many people, but slavery is alive and well, indeed prospering in the modern world.

“Not only in obscure countries and cultures that we know little about. And not just the exploitation of migrants by criminal gangs of which some of us are aware. It’s happening under our very noses.”

Every single person in tonight’s episode played their part brilliantly. While it may have been a tough one to watch, Emmerdale are highlighting such an important storyline.

Bear is being held captive (Credit: ITV)

Bear’s fate revealed

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (November 10) has given viewers the real story of exactly what has happened since Bear left all those months ago.

Viewers will remember that Bear left the village after an argument with Paddy. Bear agreed to leave and pretended he had a friend who was letting him stay with him in Ireland.

However, this was all lies. And in reality, Bear was actually sleeping in his car. But that was only the beginning of what turned into a gut-wrenching storyline.

We are keeping exact details of what happened to Bear quiet, in order for fans to be shocked at the twists and turns that play out.

But if you are one of the fans that have watched the episode early, then you know just how harrowing it was.

While we have no idea how long this storyline will go on for, or what the outcome will be, one thing is for sure, fans are in for a heartbreaking time.

Read more: Kev’s shocking secret revealed as Robron reunite in explosive Emmerdale scenes

Have you already watched tonight’s Emmerdale? What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!