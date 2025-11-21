Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate threatens Celia’s empire as fans cheer her return in ITVX early release

Emmerdale’s early-released episode for Friday November 21 has given fans the showdown they’ve been waiting for – as Celia Daniels comes face to face with Kim Tate. And viewers are convinced the queen of Home Farm is about to take Celia down.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the Emmerdale episode airing Friday November 21. The episode has not yet aired on ITV but is available early on ITVX and YouTube.

Celia might have won over some locals, but not Kim (Credit: ITV)

Celia scrambles as Kim Tate arrives for an “inspection” in Emmerdale

Since being unmasked as the mastermind behind the county lines operation – and later as the ringleader of a modern slavery network exploiting Bear and others – Celia has been tightening her grip on everyone around her.

But in the early-released episode, her facade begins to crack when Kim approaches her in the café, announcing she’s here for a property inspection. Celia insists on the required 24 hours’ notice, but Kim being Kim, she ignores the rulebook and storms straight into the farmhouse.

Inside, Kim is taken aback by the clutter and squalor – a far cry from the polished persona Celia projects. Meanwhile, Celia is silently panicking, knowing her hidden workers, including critically ill Anya, are upstairs.

Thinking fast, Celia diverts Kim by claiming the chicken feed is toxic to horses. Horrified at the thought of risking her precious steeds, Kim storms out, promising that any damage will come out of Celia’s deposit. The immediate crisis is avoided – but Kim clearly suspects something is very wrong on that farm.

Kim takes no prisoners (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled as Kim and Celia finally face off

Those who have already watched the episode early on ITVX flocked to social media to celebrate the showdown.

“OOH! Get the popcorn out — Queen Kim vs Celia has finally begun!” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “Queen Kim and Celia scenes in tonight’s Emmerdale – I’ve been waiting for this! Kim always wins!”

A third viewer insisted: “Surely Kim smells a rat. As if classy, well-spoken Celia would live in that squalor!”

And many were just happy to see Kim back on form: “OMG, welcome back Kim – the scenes with Celia were great,” said one.

“So good to see Queen Kim tonight. Bring on Kim vs Celia!” agreed one more.

With Celia’s crimes mounting and Kim’s suspicion growing, viewers are convinced her downfall is imminent – and Kim Tate will be the one to deliver it.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

