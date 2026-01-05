Corriedale shock as Victoria kills John, so is this her Emmerdale exit storyline?

Corriedale has brought John Sugden’s reign of terror to a dramatic end, with scenes suggesting his own sister Victoria may be the one who killed him.

John’s return was never going to be quiet. When he resurfaced over the Christmas period, his intentions were chillingly clear – he wanted Robert and Kev dead so he could finally have Aaron to himself. It was a plan rooted in obsession, and one that was always destined to unravel.

Kev managed to escape and warn Aaron about John’s return, but by the time Aaron got home, John already had Robert in his clutches. What followed in tonight’s episode (January 5) was something viewers had never seen before, as Emmerdale and Coronation Street collided in a historic crossover that ended with John’s death.

John VS Aaron Corriedale showdown

Aaron played a dangerous game, convincing John that he wanted to be with him. He knocked Robert unconscious, kissed John, and promised they could finally run away together.

But it was all a ruse. Once they reached John’s car, Aaron seized the gun and took control, forcing John to drive towards the police station and confess to everything he’d done. Unsurprisingly, John had no intention of going quietly.

Realising he’d lost Aaron for good, John stopped focusing on the road, causing a devastating crash. He fled into the woods, leaving chaos behind him.

When Robert eventually found Aaron, the pair paused long enough to get engaged – a moment of calm amid the madness – before Robert made the decision to track John down himself.

In the woods, the Sugden brothers fought over the gun, a struggle that resulted in Cain Dingle being shot. Later, Robert was seen back at the hospital with Aaron, while the final moments revealed John lying lifeless on the ground.

Standing over him was Victoria, visibly horrified at what she had done.

Is this Isabel Hodgins’ maternity exit as Victoria?

Earlier this year, Isabel Hodgins announced she was expecting her first baby with her husband. Since then, speculation has been rife about how Victoria would be written out of the show temporarily.

Now that Corriedale has confirmed Victoria killed John, it’s hard not to wonder if this is what sends her away from the village. Whether that means prison or life on the run remains unclear. But either way, her future in the Dales looks uncertain.

If Victoria confides in Aaron and Robert, there’s little doubt they’d help her cover up what happened without hesitation. But if she does end up behind bars, could Robron step in to care for her son Harry? The show has placed noticeable focus on his bond with the pair in recent weeks.

While Corriedale itself may be over, the fallout from John Sugden’s death is only just beginning. And the consequences look set to ripple through the village for a long time to come.

