Emmerdale spoilers for Mon Jan 5 tease the fast and furious build-up to Corriedale – and it looks absolutely explosive

Emmerdale spoilers for Monday January 5 set the wheels in motion for Corriedale, with multiple villagers climbing into cars and heading off in the same direction – and it’s already feeling ominous.

With tensions at breaking point, the stage is set for a devastating collision that could change lives forever. John, Aaron, Robert, Mack, Charity, Sarah and Jacob are all caught up in the chaos. But when everything collides, who will survive?

Here’s everything we know from Emmerdale spoilers for Monday as the show hurtles towards the huge Corriedale special.

John is spiralling out of control (Credit: ITV)

1. John and Aaron flee

In Mill Flat John is bound and gagged, a gun trained on him – but everything shifts when Aaron knocks Robert unconscious.

Believing his long-held fantasy is finally coming true, John thinks Aaron is choosing him and a life away from Emmerdale, especially after a passionate kiss seems to confirm it.

But once they’re outside by the car, Aaron flips the script. He grabs the gun and orders John to drive straight to the police station. Unfortunately, it’s far from that straightforward…

2. Robert chases Aaron and John in Emmerdale spoilers

Coming round, Robert staggers out of the flat in sheer panic. Desperate to save Aaron, he turns to Joe Tate for help. Joe eventually agrees and they race after them – but things inside Aaron’s car are rapidly spiralling.

John floors the accelerator, Aaron lunges for the steering wheel and when John goes for the gun, the car is sent completely out of control…

3. A lifeless body is dragged away

As dawn breaks over Emmerdale, a chilling scene unfolds. A lifeless body is dragged away by an unseen figure.

But who is dead – and who is responsible?

April is back, but what is she hiding? (Credit: ITV)

4. April returns in Emmerdale spoilers

Across the village, guilt hangs heavy in the air. Laurel panics and hurriedly hides something away. Rhona makes secretive phone calls. Marlon sends a telling text.

April has still not been found – until Ross suddenly arrives with a shaken, dishevelled April. It’s obvious something serious has happened.

Marlon is overwhelmed with relief to have his daughter home. But when Rhona asks whether they’re finally safe from Celia and Ray, April’s vague response only deepens the fear.

Mack knows — or at least he thinks he does (Credit: ITV)

5. Mackenzie catches Charity out in Emmerdale spoilers

Mack finally grasps just how deep Charity’s betrayal goes – and he’s furious. Masking his emotions, he gets Charity into the car, but it doesn’t take long for her to realise he knows she’s been lying.

When Mack asks outright if the baby is his, Charity admits it may not actually be Sarah and Jacob’s after all.

Insisting they need to stop Sarah before she leaves for her honeymoon, Mack accelerates towards the airport. But as he spots another car ahead, events take a tragic turn…

