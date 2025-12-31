Emmerdale spoilers for Thu Jan 1: April is missing, Sarah’s surprise wedding under threat and Kev must choose

A brand new year dawns in Emmerdale spoilers – but don’t expect a fresh start without drama. There are wedding bells for Sarah and Jacob as Charity pulls off a huge surprise, yet nerves are jangling that one loose tongue could destroy everything.

Elsewhere, April has vanished after Ray carried out a chilling task for Celia, while Kev is pushed into making a life-changing decision about his son. Here’s everything going down in Emmerdale spoilers for Thursday January 1.

Jacob and Sarah are about to have their wedding (Credit: ITV)

1. Sarah and Jacob’s surprise wedding day

2026 begins on an emotional high for Sarah when she realises Charity has secretly planned a wedding for her and Jacob.

Arriving at The Woolpack, Sarah is overwhelmed by the effort her gran has gone to and finally allows herself to feel happy again. Charity is relieved to see her smiling — but knows the joy could be short-lived.

As guests gather and the celebrations begin, Jacob is left stunned when he realises what’s happening. Watching Sarah walk towards him, he’s desperate to finally make her his wife. But with secrets hanging in the air, will they make it through the day unscathed?

Is Vanessa about to spill the beans? (Credit: ITV)

2. Charity fears Vanessa will ruin everything in Emmerdale spoilers

While the village celebrates, Charity can’t relax. Vanessa knows the truth about Charity’s baby lie — and Charity is terrified she’ll choose this moment to reveal it.

Every glance and every word has Charity on edge as the wedding gets underway. All it would take is one slip for everything to explode. Can Vanessa keep quiet long enough for Sarah and Jacob to enjoy their big day?

Ray worries over his future after what happened with April (Credit: ITV)

3. April has gone missing – and Ray won’t answer Celia

Away from the wedding joy, panic is setting in.

Earlier in the week, Ray was ordered by Celia to kill April. He lured her to the woods, forced her to dig her own grave and listened as she begged for her life — leaving his final decision unknown.

The next morning, Ray wakes at Mulberry Cottage with Laurel, clearly rattled by what happened. He pointedly ignores Celia’s repeated calls, raising terrifying questions about what he’s hiding.

Meanwhile, Marlon and Rhona are beside themselves when they realise April never came home. Where is she – and did Ray carry out his mother’s deadly demand?

4. Nicola gives Kev a brutal ultimatum in Emmerdale spoilers

With Christmas decorations being packed away, Nicola is shocked when Kev suddenly turns up wanting to see Lewis.

After escaping captivity at the hands of John Sugden, Kev is back – but Nicola isn’t prepared to let him drift in and out of Lewis’ life. She gives him a stark choice: either tell Lewis the truth and step up as his father, or keep quiet and leave the village for good.

It’s a moment that could change everything. Will Kev choose family – or decide it’s safer to run?

With a wedding on the brink, a missing teen and secrets threatening to explode, the New Year is already shaping up to be anything but peaceful in Emmerdale.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

