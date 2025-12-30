Emmerdale spoilers: Corriedale crash, Mack’s anger leads to terror and April and Ross share a secret

Emmerdale spoilers for the start of 2026 tell us that the year is kicking off with a bang (literally!) as the highly anticipated Corriedale crash takes centre stage – with secrets blown apart.

Not only does Corriedale blow apart some of the year’s biggest secrets, but it also raises quite a few questions. And it seems the drama just keeps coming.

The week kicks off with Aaron holding John at gunpoint – but things take a dramatic turn when they get into the car. So, let’s have a look at the full Emmerdale spoilers.

A huge explosion will rip through the road (Credit: ITV)

Mystery over a body

1. Someone hides a body

The week begins with a calming view of the village, only to be disturbed by the sudden appearance of a lifeless body. The person is being dragged away by an unseen assailant.

Very quickly, chaos ensues as four different vehicles speed into the night and soon two worlds collide. But how did they all get there?

John and Aaron were fighting over a gun (Credit: ITV)

Aaron and John have a showdown

2. Robron vs John Sugden

Aaron and Robert keep the upper-hand as John remains bound and gagged in the flat. But thinking of what to do next, Aaron knocks Robert unconscious. John begins to believe that a life away from the village with Aaron is possible, especially when Aaron kisses him.

However, right as they are about to get into the car, Aaron grabs the gun and orders John to drive them to the police station so that he can confess.

Robert and Joe team up to save Aaron (Credit: ITV)

3. Robert turns to Joe Tate for help

At this point, Robert wakes up and heads outside for help. The only person he encounters is Joe Tate, and so he begs him to help him find Aaron before John does something bad.

4. Aaron and John lose control

However, in the car, John presses hard onto the accelerator forcing Aaron to grab the steering wheel. As a result, John grabs for the gun – but the car loses control.

Charity is terrified (Credit: ITV)

Mack is chasing revenge in Emmerdale spoilers

5. Charity finally caves

Aaron and John aren’t the only ones who are in a car and very angry. Mack’s fury at Charity’s lies builds up but he manages to keep them under control as he gets her in the car.

But soon enough, Charity realises that Mack knows everything and that the situation is very bad.

6. Mack’s anger takes over

When Charity confirms everything, Mack is devastated and decides that they are going straight to the airport to tell Sarah and Jacob.

As he speeds up, he believes he spots their car, and so he plunges his foot hard on the accelerator.

Things are different now for April (Credit: ITV)

April returns home

7. Laurel, Marlon and Rhona are keeping individual secrets

With April still missing, everyone is worried for her safety. But everyone also seem to be harbouring their own secrets.

Laurel stashes something in a drawer, very panicky. While Rhona makes a secret call, and Marlon sends a guilty text. But what has happened?

Ross and April share a story (Credit: ITV)

8. Ross and April clearly share a secret

Outside of the vets, Ross appears with April and it’s clear they share a hidden story.

But when April heads into the house, she tells them it’s time to talk to the police, while Rhona worries about repercussions.

Paddy is devastated but doesn’t blame Dylan (Credit: ITV)

The full truth is revealed to Paddy

9. April tells her family to go to the police

Later in the week, April confides in her family about absolutely everything – including Bear. And while everyone worries about consequences, April is adamant they need to tell the police.

The police tell Paddy that it doesn’t look good (Credit: ITV)

10. Paddy learns the truth about Bear

That’s when Bob spreads the news about Celia and Ray’s real job – causing shockwaves everywhere. And when Paddy returns home, he is finally brought up to speed.

He makes it clear to Dylan and April that they are not to blame for anything. But everyone is concerned as Bear is still missing. The police then tell him to start preparing for the worst.

Characters from Coronation Street and Emmerdale finally meet (Credit: ITV)

Corriedale sends shockwaves throughout the village

11. The spectacular Corriedale takes centre stage

In a one-off special event, the worlds of Coronation Street and Emmerdale are set to merge, with lives on the line.

Quite a few of our beloved Emmerdale residents are part of the crash, and the spoilers confirm how they all find themselves caught up in it.

In Emmerdale, as Aaron and John go head-to-head in the car, things take a sinister turn when they crash. Elsewhere Cain and Moira are taking Jacob and Sarah to the airport for their honeymoon. But they are quickly blinded by Mack flashing his car lights.

Cain tries to swerve but Mack’s car quickly crashes nearby. And then a mysterious van pulls up with an unknown woman terrified and bound.

The episode draws to a close in Hotten General. The injured arrive. But one thing is clear – life in Emmerdale and Coronation Street will never be the same again.

As the aftermath brings questions of fear, murderous intent, death, destruction, secrets and lies, 2026 is sure to be a huge year for soaps.

Everyone is shocked to hear about Ray and Celia (Credit: ITV)

Everyone is shocked and questions are raised

12. The consequences of Corriedale

After the crash, everyone is trying to come to terms with what happened. But there are quite a lot of questions. And slowly, revelations keep coming over why everything went down the way it did.

Later, there is a shocking confession. The perpetrator is relieved to believe they are in the clear. But unfortunately for them, someone had been videoing their every move.

And the danger isn’t over yet – as another adored character is in potential mortal danger.

Elsewhere in Emmerdale spoilers

13. A body is stashed at the depot

At the depot, Jai is getting ready to go on a job to Manchester, but Caleb stops him and tells him after everything, there is nothing that can’t wait until tomorrow. But as the van is left behind, nobody realises there is a body lying inside.

As the mystery continues, Emmerdale fans will just have to wait and see exactly what has happened. But one thing is for certain – there will be lasting consequences throughout the entire village. And 2026 looks set to be an exciting year for soaps.

Read more: Emmerdale’s Sarah Sugden tipped to be killed off in Corriedale crossover as crash looms

What do you think about the upcoming Emmerdale spoilers? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!