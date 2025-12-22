Emmerdale fans predict shock paternity twist in Charity Dingle’s storyline after spotting ‘clue’

Emmerdale could be lining up another shock twist for Charity Dingle, as fans spot a “clue” that suggests Ross isn’t actually the dad of her baby.

So far, Charity has managed to keep her secret under wraps, but it’s clear that the pressure is beginning to get to her. And while she even has Ross believing he isn’t the dad, at the minute, Chas is the only one who knows.

With quite a lot of people’s happiness riding on Charity carrying Sarah’s baby, she is determined to keep the lie up. But after a conversation at the hospital, some Emmerdale fans think Charity is about to find herself in another shock twist.

It’s getting harder for Charity to keep the secret (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s surrogacy storyline so far in Emmerdale

When Sarah discovered she couldn’t get pregnant months ago, after undergoing an emergency hysterectomy, she had her eyes set on surrogacy. But because of her short life expectancy, no agencies would take her.

This is when her grandmother, Charity, stepped in and volunteered to have the baby for Sarah. While this pleased Sarah, Charity’s partner, Mack, wasn’t too happy about the whole thing as she had told him she didn’t want to have more kids.

After a huge argument, a drunken Charity actually slept with Ross Barton. And soon enough, she was pregnant. While nobody else had any reason to suspect any lies, Charity knew the truth deep down. And then, DNA tests confirmed it.

Since then, Ross and Mack have become besties, and Charity is finding it more and more difficult to keep her secret everyday. But in true Emmerdale fashion, some fans think another twist could be ahead.

Charity convinced Ross that he wasn’t the dad (Credit: ITV)

Is Ross really the dad of Charity Dingle’s baby?

Taking to a Reddit thread, Emmerdale fans discussed how they would like the storyline to end. And many wanted it to turn out that Charity is actually carrying Mack’s baby. And some think after a conversation in a previous episode, this may be the case.

In the hospital at the scan with Sarah and Jacob last week, Charity kept asking the nurse questions. But Sarah and Jacob kept reminding her that any issues would have been picked up before now. And then Jacob even confirmed he had his own tests done before the whole process started.

But Charity responded that “no test can be 100% accurate” and that has some fans wondering if it was a clue that her own DNA tests weren’t.

“Charity said in a recent episode to Sarah that ‘no test can be 100% accurate’. So I wondered if that could be a clue that her own DNA test was wrong? And that Ross isn’t actually the baby daddy after all?” One fan asked.

Another fan penned: “I would love for this baby to turn out to be Mack’s. Ross could have just been a red herring or a test mistake.”

A third added: “I would also really love it to be Mack’s baby and for it all to be a red herring. After the year he had, having something he wants would be the perfect outcome.”

Emmerdale is known for the surprising twists – so anything can happen in Soap Land.

