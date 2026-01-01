Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026? Confirmed exits, shock departures and returns ahead

It was a whirlwind year in the Dales and 2026 is already shaping up to be just as dramatic, but who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

After a 2025 packed with deaths, exits and some headline-grabbing returns (yes, Robert Sugden, we’re still talking about you), Emmerdale fans are bracing themselves for more major cast changes – and some are coming very soon.

With at least one big exit already confirmed for January, here’s the full lowdown on who’s leaving, who’s returning and what we know so far about the Emmerdale cast in 2026.

Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026?

It’ll be good riddance to Celia (Credit: ITV)

Celia Daniels

Celia’s reign of terror in the village is coming to an end. Actress Jaye Griffiths has confirmed her time on Emmerdale is finite, and with Celia’s crimes stacking up, her exit feels inevitable.

From the moment she arrived, Celia caused chaos – clashing with Moira, showing zero remorse when her dog attacked Paddy, and later revealing herself as the ruthless mastermind behind the county-lines drugs operation. Alongside her son Ray, she manipulated teens like April and Dylan, forced people into modern slavery and kept Bear Wolf captive.

Jaye has spoken openly about knowing the role was always going to be short-term, saying the storyline had a clear arc. She’s also highlighted how important it was to show that modern slavery “is happening next door, not somewhere far away”.

So how will Celia leave? With rumours pointing to New Year’s Day, the big question is whether she faces prison – or something far more final.

Ray will also leave (Credit: ITV)

Ray Walters

Joe Absolom is also expected to bow out as Ray, Celia’s son and partner in crime. Ray’s involvement in drug trafficking and modern slavery has left him with very few routes to redemption, even with his unexpected romance with Laurel.

Joe previously hinted at being an “unemployed actor” in an interview, fuelling speculation his Emmerdale stint is over. With Ray defying Celia by letting April go, his fate looks increasingly uncertain. Could he be taken out by his own mother? Or will he finally be the one to stop her?

He’s back for one final hurrah (Credit: ITV)

John Sugden

John Sugden may be back – but it doesn’t look like he’s here to stay.

After his dramatic return, John has one obsession: Aaron. And that means eliminating Robert. His failed plan to frame Kev for Robert’s death has already unravelled, leading to an even more dangerous stand-off.

John is confirmed to feature in Corriedale, but whether that marks his final chapter remains to be seen. Justice is coming – the only question is who delivers it.

It’ll be goodbye to Victoria for a while (Credit: ITV)

Victoria Sugden

Fans will soon be saying goodbye to Victoria Sugden, but this one comes with happy real-life news. Actress Isabel Hodgins is expecting her first baby.

After nearly two decades on the show, Isabel has spoken about feeling ready for a new chapter, saying it’s time to focus on motherhood. While Victoria’s exit hasn’t been confirmed as permanent, her departure will leave a big gap in the village.

Who left Emmerdale in 2025?

Before we even get into 2026, it’s worth remembering just how many characters exited last year. Those who left Emmerdale in 2025 include:

Wendy Posner

Ella Forster

Leyla Harding

Amy Barton

Suzy Merton

Anthony Fox

Brenda Walker

Aidan Moore

Gail Loman

Who’s returning to Emmerdale in 2026?

Mandy’s going but only for a short time (Credit: ITV)

Mandy Dingle

Larger-than-life Mandy may be leaving the village – but only briefly. Lisa Riley filmed a short exit storyline before heading off to take part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Her departure is expected to be low-key, with Mandy heading to Ireland to help Tina Dingle’s kids. The good news? Mandy will be back before long, with Lisa returning to filming after her jungle stint.

Some time this year Steph will be back (Credit: ITV)

Steph Miligan

Steph’s recent exit isn’t permanent either. Actress Georgia Jay has stepped away while pregnant with her first child.

Steph left the village after her relationship with Ross imploded, but with unfinished business still hanging over her, she’ll be back once Georgia’s maternity leave ends.

Cathy is on a cruise, but should be returning (Credit: ITV)

Cathy Hope

Bob’s daughter Cathy has also taken a temporary break from the Dales. Actress Gabrielle Dowling stepped away to focus on her A-levels, with Cathy written out on a round-the-world cruise with Brenda.

While Brenda’s exit is permanent, Cathy should be returning this year.

Who’s joining Emmerdale in 2026?

For now, ITV hasn’t announced any brand-new arrivals. After the introductions of Celia, Ray and Kev, the focus looks set to remain firmly on the fallout from their storylines — and the explosive consequences still to come.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

*This article will be updated regularly as more cast changes are confirmed.