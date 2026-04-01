‘Back by popular demand!’ Emmerdale confirms huge Kev Townsend comeback as Chris Coghill returns to soap

Emmerdale fans are in for a major comeback, as Kev Townsend is set to return to the village later this year. Actor Chris Coghill will reprise the role months after his exit – and it sounds like more drama is firmly on the way.

Kev quickly became a standout character following his arrival, and despite his unpredictable behaviour, viewers were eager to see more of him.

Now, their wishes have finally been answered.

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A comeback for Kev has been confirmed (Credit: ITV)

Kev’s time in Emmerdale

When Kev first appeared, he shocked viewers by pretending he was dying in a bid to keep Robert by his side. However, after his release from prison, the truth came out – and it was clear his manipulative streak ran deep.

Despite everything, Robert ultimately chose to be with Aaron, with the pair even attempting to work together to get Kev out of their lives for good.

But the drama didn’t stop there. Kev later discovered he was the father of Lewis Barton – although Lewis still has no idea.

In the end, Kev fled the village after warning Aaron about the danger posed by John. But he left plenty of loose ends behind.

Kev’s return will definitely cause chaos (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale confirms Kev Townsend return

Now, Emmerdale has confirmed Kev will be back on screen later this year. He will have a new business venture and is sure to stir up trouble once again.

Producer Laura Shaw said: “Both Chris and the character of Kev made a massive impact on the show last year, so Chris is most definitely back by popular demand.

“With Kev’s son, Lewis, in the village still unaware of who his father is, it’s safe to say that there’s a lot of unfinished business and drama ahead.”

Chris also shared his excitement about returning, saying: “I’m really pleased to be returning to Emmerdale. I had a brilliant time last year. Kev is a complex character that I love playing. He has psychopathic tendencies but also an energy and vulnerability that I think makes him pretty unique. I’m properly looking forward to getting back at it.”

With unanswered questions surrounding both Robert and Lewis, Kev’s return is set to bring plenty of chaos. And fans won’t have long to wait to see how it all unfolds.

Read more: Dawn Fletcher’s exit from Emmerdale sparks serious fan fury

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