Emmerdale actress Isabel Hodgins announces arrival of her first baby as she shares name with fans

Emmerdale favourite Isabel Hodgins has officially stepped into her most exciting role yet – mum of a newborn baby. The actress, best known for playing Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale, has welcomed her first child with husband Adam Whitehead, sharing the joyful news with fans in the sweetest way.

The announcement landed on Friday, February 13 at 2pm, when Isabel posted a touching reel revealing the arrival of her baby girl. The happy update came just a day after her final scenes as Victoria aired on screen, marking a huge week both professionally and personally.

Isabel Hodgins announces pregnancy

Isabel first revealed she was expecting back in August. Sharing a photo of herself and Adam cradling her growing bump while holding up a baby scan, she confirmed their big news in her signature warm style.

She wrote: “First comes love, then comes marriage. Then comes… baby Whitehead.”

Friends, fans and co-stars were quick to celebrate. Lisa Riley, who viewers know as Mandy Dingle, was among the first to respond: “Congratulations-absolutely wonderful news, made up for you both.”

Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy Robinson and is also pregnant, added: “Omgosh!!!! I knew it! I had a feeling. So happy for you guys!”

Isabel Hodgins gives birth to baby girl

Now, Isabel has confirmed her daughter has arrived. Posting a video to Instagram, she shared moments from labour before revealing she gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, February 11 at 1.02am.

She captioned the emotional clip: “And then we heard you,” as the sound of her newborn crying played in the background.

The couple also shared their little one’s name – Georgie Gracie Whitehead.

Georgie weighed 8lbs, 5oz at birth.

Emmerdale co-star Bradley Riches commented: “Love you! Xxxx,” while Isabel’s husband added: “The best birthday present I could ever imagine,” as their daughter arrived just two days before his own birthday.

Danny Miller wrote: “Congratulations you three!! So happy for you all,” and Lisa Riley shared: “Congratulations what amazing news. Love to you all. Love and hugs.”

Wedding bells

It’s been a whirlwind year for Isabel and Adam. The couple tied the knot in April 2025 in a lavish ceremony at the Castlefield Rooms in Manchester, Isabel’s hometown.

Speaking to the Mirror at the time, Isabel admitted she isn’t one for the spotlight and found the wedding planning stressful. “Then the day came and I was like, we’ll just go with the flow,” she said. “It was perfect. I couldn’t believe how much I enjoyed it, how full my heart was. It was just brilliant.”

She opted for a simple dress, explaining that fuller styles didn’t feel like her. Bridesmaids included her school friend Shannon and Emmerdale co-star Eden Taylor Draper, who plays Belle Dingle.

In front of 63 guests, Isabel walked down the aisle to Perfect For Me by Bradley Marshall. “It was so special,” she said. “He looked so handsome. I was too happy to be emotional. It was like, ‘There he is, I can’t wait to be his wife.'”

And while she may not love being centre stage, Isabel admitted the celebrations brought out her fun side. “I was quite an antisocial bride. Once the evening kicked off, you could not get me off the dance floor. I took my heels off. I was over being poised and looking like little lady bride.”

From wedding bells to baby bliss, it’s clear 2025 is shaping up to be a year Isabel will never forget.

