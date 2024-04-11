Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins moves in with fiancé Adam Whitehead weeks after announcing engagement

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has taken the next step in her relationship with her fiancé – just weeks after announcing their engagement.

The actress shot to fame playing Victoria Sugden on the ITV soap – making her debut in 2006. But away from the famous Dales, Isabel is all loved-up with Adam Whitehead.

What’s more, at the end of last year, the soap star confirmed she had got engaged. And this week, Isabel had some more exciting news to share with her followers.

The actress is moving in with her beau (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins shares big news

Taking to her Instagram this week, Isabel uploaded a snap of a welcome card, a bottle of wine and two keys.

We are FINALLY in!! Now I have to live with a smelly boy!

The Emmerdale star wrote in the caption: “We are FINALLY in!! Now I have to live with a smelly boy!” And fans were quick to send their congratulations to the happy couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Hodgins (@isabelhodgins)

One person said: “Congratulations gorgeous gal! All the best.” Someone else added: “So so happy for you guys…Congratulations.”

Wishing you both every happiness together.

A third chimed in and gushed: “Wishing you both every happiness together, make lots of lovely memories.” Another penned: “Congrats, hope you both be very happy in your new home, all the best.”

The actress shot to fame on the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

Isabel and fiancé Adam are getting hitched

Isabel and Adam have been together for almost two years. They went Instagram official in December 2022.

The pair have been sharing loved-up moments of their relationship since their romance started. In June last year, they attended the British Soap Awards together, just days after taking part in the Great Manchester Run.

And in November, Isabel revealed their exciting engagement news. She took to her Instagram to share a romantic video showing the aftermath of her boyfriend Adam’s proposal.

Isabel beamed in the video as she kissed Adam in the clip set to Becky Hill’s I Could Get Used to This. She captioned her Instagram post: “The most incredible night of my life. I said yes to marrying my best friend. My kind, sweet, patient and generous perfect person. I can’t wait to spend forever with you.”

