Emmerdale: Paddy should’ve rumbled Tom dognapping plot, fans complain

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Tom recently dognapped Piper the Dog under Vinny’s watch so that he could turn Belle against her friend.

Last night though (Wednesday, April 10), Paddy caught Tom with Piper at the vet practice.

Emmerdale fans have now slammed Paddy for failing to work out what Tom had been up to.

Emmerdale: Tom returned Piper back to Belle

When Vinny was looking after Piper the Dog recently, Tom took the dog whilst he wasn’t looking and put it in a cage at the vet practice.

Belle thought that Piper had gone missing and started to blame Vinny for losing her.

After successfully driving a wedge through Belle and Vinny’s friendship, Tom decided that he should ‘find’ Piper.

Paddy entered the vet practice though and saw Tom with the dog but Tom convinced him that he’d just found her in the river and had waded through the water to get her back.

He wanted to check her over medically before returning her back home to Belle. Of course, Belle was thrilled and started singing Tom’s praises when he brought the dog home.

Emmerdale fans slam Paddy for believing Tom’s lies

Tom made out that he’d rescued Piper from the water, but Piper was bone dry when Paddy saw her. Fans have now blasted Paddy for not realising that Tom had been lying and had actually been keeping Piper at the vets all along.

One Emmerdale fan demanded: “[Bleep] Paddy, put two and two together.”

Another person wondered: “How on Earth did Paddy fall for toxic Tom’s explanation of where he found Piper?!?!”

#Emmerdale. How on earth did Paddy fall for toxic Tom’s explanation of where he found Piper?!?! — Sparkysue 👽👾🛸 (@sparkysue) April 10, 2024

Come on Paddy click on #Emmerdale — 🩷∙∘✩∙∘ 𝕍𝕚𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕒 ∘∙✩∙∘ 🩷✨ (@Boppity_Boo34) April 10, 2024

Tom saying piper was wet through yet paddy saw him with her in the surgery and she was bone dry? 😅 #emmerdale — VanityDingle(Emily) (@Vanity_Dingle) April 10, 2024

A third viewer begged: “Come on, Paddy, click on.”

A final person questioned: “Tom saying Piper was wet through yet Paddy saw him with her in the surgery and she was bone dry?”

Tom’s abuse of Belle gets even worse (Credit: ITV)

Will Tom’s schemes be rumbled?

Latest Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Tom’s abuse of Belle will intensify in the coming week.

Spying on Belle through the puppy cam whilst he’s away, Tom turns violent when he sees her spending time with Vinny.

In fact, he goes as far as to leave Vinny’s life on the line… But, will anyone see Tom’s true colours?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

