Emmerdale spoilers: Tom brutally attacks Vinny and leaves him for dead as his jealousy boils over

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Tom King attacks Vinny Dingle in a jealous rage, leaving him for dead.

This comes as controlling Tom grows increasingly jealous of Vinny’s friendship with his wife, Belle. After his jealousy once again boils over, he lashes out… leaving Vinny bloodied and unconscious.

Has Tom killed Vinny?

Tom tells Belle that he’s taking a trip… but little does she know, he’ll be watching (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom takes a trip

Tom is upset to think that he’s missing out on a veterinary work trip. Thankfully, Vanessa steps in to save the day, and he begins to prepare for his trip.

Belle tells him that she’s worried about being left home alone – unaware that Tom’s hidden puppy cam is watching her every move.

Checking into his hotel, Tom watches Belle via the hidden camera. He is furious when he sees Vinny arrive. Grabbing his keys, he heads home.

Jealous Tom can’t help but keep an eye on his wife (Credit: ITV)

Tom is on the warpath

Tom arrives home to find Belle gone. He’s even more frustrated when he fails to locate her on his tracker app.

In the woods, Belle and Vinny are out walking their dogs. As Belle complains about her temperamental phone, Vinny offers to fix it.

But with her jealous husband looking for answers, what will Tom do next?

Tom heads home to confront Belle (Credit: ITV)

Tom attacks Vinny

Belle returns home just as Tom tracks Belle’s phone to the scrapyard where Vinny is – having fixed it for Belle.

Panicking when he hears Vinny coming into the portable cabin, Tom whacks him over the head with a paperweight.

Wiping his fingerprints from the scene, he abandons Vinny, bleeding and unconscious, in the portable cabin.

What has Tom done?

