Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins announces engagement to boyfriend Adam Whitehead

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins has revealed she is in engaged. The Victoria Sugden actress shared a romantic video showing the aftermath of her boyfriend Adam Whitehead’s proposal.

Isabel beamed in the video as she kissed Adam in the clip set to Becky Hill’s I Could Get Used to This. She captioned her Instagram post: “The most incredible night of my life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Hodgins (@isabelhodgins)

“I said yes to marrying my best friend. My kind, sweet, patient and generous perfect person. I can’t wait to spend forever with you.”

Isabel’s happy news was swiftly celebrated by her Emmerdale co-stars. Chloe Harris star Jessie Elland said: “Oh my GOD!!!! Congratulations!!”

Isabel’s on-screen ex Max Parker commented: “Ahhh amazing news.” And her former co-star Kris Mochrie said: “So so happy for you @isabelhodgins . The best news!! Xxx”

Kerry Wyatt star Laura Norton added: “Unbelievable. Best news. 30s looking good.” Amy Wyatt actress Natalie Ann Jamieson said: “Woo hoo! Congratulations.”

Emmerdale stars congratulate Isabel Hodgins on her engagement

Adam Thomas, who played Isabel’s on-screen husband Adam, said: “Whattt??!!” And Eden Taylor Draper said: “I love you both.”

Isabel and Adam have been together over a year. They went Instagram official last December.

The pair have been sharing loved-up moments of their relationship over the last year. In June they attended the British Soap Awards together, just days after taking part in the Great Manchester Run.

At the time Isabel posted a picture of them together at the finish line. Since then the pair have taken part in Tough Mudder trials.

Isabel captioned one snap: “Yorkshire tough mudder. Blood, sweat and surprisingly no tears! Amazing things come from taking yourself out of your comfort zone!”

Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins took Adam Whitehead as her date to the British Soap Awards in June (Credit: Splash)

And last month the pair competed in their first half-marathon. But Isabel has jokingly laid the blame squarely at Adam’s door.

She posted: “The reason I run is all his fault. He was training for a marathon…. I thought he looked lonely on the treadmill. It took me 37:37 to run a 5k

Read more: Emmerdale boss confirms Tom to get down on one knee for Belle at Christmas

“Eight months later and today I ran a half marathon in 2:01:30…which I’ll happily take.”

Meanwhile on-screen Isabel’s character Victoria has been involved in a passionate affair with her ex-boyfriend’s son Jacob Gallagher. It’s all set to be exposed next week.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!