Emmerdale bosses have confirmed that Belle Dingle and Tom King are set to get engaged this Christmas – with a Valentine’s Day wedding to follow. But is Belle about to make an enormous mistake?

Last month’s episodes saw Tom get down on one knee to propose to Belle. However, when she said that the time wasn’t right, Tom grew angry and physically pushed Belle – causing her to bang her head.

The pair made up soon afterward, but Tom still has marriage on his mind. And now it appears that a festive proposal is on the cards in Emmerdale.

Emmerdale boss confirms Tom and Belle’s Christmas engagement

Emmerdale boss Laura Shaw has confirmed that Tom and Belle will get engaged this Christmas. “Belle and Tom are going to move on in their relationship,” she told Metro.co.uk.

“I think we’ve already hinted a little bit that there may be more going on in their relationship, but what we will see is them building their it,” she continued.

She then teased a Valentine’s Day wedding for the pair.

“Wedding bells come in on Valentine’s Day, of course, because we’re a soap so we have to do weddings on Valentine’s Day. But is it going to be their happy ever after? We’ll have to see,” Laura said.

Will Belle come to regret agreeing to marry Tom?

Belle and Tom – the story so far

Tom and Belle have a tumultuous history together. The son of Carl King, Tom showcased a darker side when he terrorised Chas Dingle, believing her to be responsible for his dad’s death.

Later, Tom and Belle dated in secret, and even planned to run away to Saudi Arabia together. However, he ultimately left alone in 2013, leaving Belle heartbroken and alone in the village. Tom returned earlier this year, now played by James Chase.

Since his return, Tom has rekindled his romance with Belle, with the pair recently moving in together. However, as the outburst during his proposal demonstrates, Tom has a considerably darker side to his personality.

This has led some to predict that the soap may be headed for a domestic violence storyline in the near future. Is Belle in danger?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

