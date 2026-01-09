From soaps to Hollywood films, the Emmerdale detective viewers can’t stop spotting

Emmerdale detective DS Walsh is firmly back on the case as the fallout from Ray and Celia’s criminal empire continues to rock the village. With Ray’s death soon to be part of the investigation too, she is once again asking difficult questions in the Dales.

The familiar copper is played by Amanda Ryan, an actress many viewers instantly recognise, even if they cannot quite place her. From major soaps to acclaimed dramas and even a Hollywood film, she really has popped up everywhere.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actress behind Emmerdale’s latest crime drama.

Another crime for DS Walsh to investigate (Credit: ITV)

Who plays the detective investigating crime in Emmerdale?

DS Walsh is leading the investigation into the drugs operation, human trafficking network and the disappearance of Bear Wolf. She was previously stationed in the village last year while probing the death of Nate Robinson.

The detective is played by Amanda Ryan. Born in London in October 1971, the 54 year old trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and has built an impressive career across stage, television and film.

DS Walsh was previously investigating Nate Robinson’s death (Credit: ITV)

DS Walsh’s previous Emmerdale investigation

Viewers first met DS Walsh when a body was pulled from the lake, later identified as Nate Robinson. Ruby Miligan feared the worst, convinced the corpse could be her father Anthony.

Panicked and desperate to protect her family, Ruby rushed to the police station and confessed to her crime. Joe Tate later intervened, paying a contact abroad to pose as Anthony and clear Ruby, before the body was confirmed as Nate’s.

Walsh then began piecing together the truth, unsettling John Sugden at the funeral, although it would take time before his guilt was fully exposed.

DS Walsh is also looking into Bear’s disappearance (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale detective now looking into Ray and Celia

DS Walsh has now returned to Emmerdale to investigate Ray and Celia’s dark operation, which involved drugs, modern slavery and the exploitation of vulnerable villagers including April Windsor and Bear Wolf.

Although Ray and Celia have vanished, Walsh is determined to uncover the truth. Viewers know both are dead and next week Walsh will discover Ray’s body, triggering a fresh murder investigation.

Moira Dingle also finds herself firmly in Walsh’s sights after evidence links her to the slavery storyline. Moira is arrested and, from Walsh’s point of view, the case against her looks strong. With so many unanswered questions, it seems DS Walsh is set to remain a key presence in the village.

Emmerdale star Amanda Ryan has been in Hollywood films (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Ryan’s film career

Away from the Dales, Amanda Ryan boasts a lengthy list of screen credits. One of her most notable roles came in the 1998 Oscar winning film Elizabeth, starring Cate Blanchett as Elizabeth I. Amanda played Lettice Howard, the fictional lover of the Duke of Norfolk.

Her film work also includes Metroland, Red Mercury and 2015’s Anti-social.

Amanda Ryan as abused Mel Sinclair in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

A familiar face from Soapland

Soap fans may recognise Amanda from several iconic shows. She appeared in EastEnders in 2007 as Verity, the sister of Mad May, and later popped up in Coronation Street as a doctor who delivered bad news to Michael Rodwell.

She also played tough police officer Carrie Rogers in Shameless, a character later exposed as corrupt. Other credits include The Forsyte Saga, Doctors, This Is Going to Hurt, The Marlowe Sessions, Midsomer Murders and Lewis.

More recently, Amanda starred in Casualty as Mel Sinclair, forming part of Charlie Fairhead’s major exit storyline in 2024, where her character was saved after fleeing an abusive marriage.

With such a packed CV and a major storyline unfolding, DS Walsh’s return is already proving hard to ignore.

