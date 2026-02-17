DS Walsh has it in for Moira and Emmerdale fans think they know why

Emmerdale viewers are growing increasingly frustrated with police detective DS Walsh, who appears determined to see Moira Dingle locked up no matter what evidence says.

From Celia’s crimes to Ray’s death and now even Bear’s confession, Walsh seems intent on laying it all at Moira’s door. And fans are starting to ask the same question: why is she so obsessed?

Some viewers think they may have finally worked it out.

DS Walsh has it in for Moira (Credit: ITV)

DS Walsh is determined to prove Moira guilty in Emmerdale

No matter what counter arguments are raised, Walsh remains convinced Moira is responsible. Yes, there is evidence that raises questions. Anya’s body was wrapped in a blanket carrying Moira’s DNA. Celia and Anya were buried on her land. Moira was in business with Celia. And there were the ID documents Robert planted at her house.

But there are also glaring weaknesses in the case. Anya died of an untreated infection. Moira’s fingerprints would not be on the planted documents. It hardly makes sense for her to bury bodies on her own land. And April, Dylan and Bear could all verify she was not involved, if Walsh chose to properly explore that avenue.

Up until now she has shown little interest in doing so. Instead, she recently went as far as accusing Moira of being Bear’s accomplice in killing Ray and helping to move the body.

Bear clearly stated Moira had nothing to do with it and had never even been at the farm. He reminded Walsh he had told Cain the same. Walsh dismissed it immediately, suggesting Bear had been pressured by Cain to say so.

With each development, it feels less like open-minded police work and more like a mission to secure a conviction at any cost.

DS Walsh does not believe Moira is innocent (Credit: ITV)

Viewers question Walsh’s motives

It has not gone unnoticed by fans that Walsh appears singularly focused on Moira.

“Anyone else have the feeling that THAT copper is only interested in pinning everything on Moira? She isn’t interested in anyone else. WHY??” asked one viewer on social media.

Others echoed the sentiment: “Why is [bleep] detective completely going after Moira??” and “Walsh is so obnoxiously dead-set on pinning everything on Moira. So annoying to watch.”

The suspicion among viewers is growing that this is more than just tunnel vision.

Joe certainly has reason to want Moira behind bars (Credit: ITV)

Is DS Walsh working with Joe Tate?

Digging deeper, some fans have put forward a theory that would explain Walsh’s relentless pursuit. They believe she could be in Joe Tate’s pocket.

Joe is desperate to get his hands on Moira’s land and has already shown he will play dirty, blackmailing Robert into planting ID documents. If he is capable of that, viewers are asking what else he might be orchestrating behind the scenes.

“Why is this detective so fixated on Moira?” one viewer posted, before adding: “I think she’s working for Joe, what else could it be?”

Another shared a similar thought: “She is dead set on Moira, could Joe be paying her, dirty copper?”

A third fumed: “They have DS Walsh acting like some 1950’s bent cop that’s trying to fit up someone for her crooked boss. Whoever thought this up needs charged with crimes against good TV.”

Whether Walsh is corrupt or simply desperate to prove her case remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: Emmerdale fans are not buying her version of events, and the pressure is mounting as Moira continues to protest her innocence.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!