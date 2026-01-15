Emmerdale police blunder again as fans spot major holes in Moira Dingle arrest storyline

Another day, another eyebrow raising moment for the Emmerdale police as Moira Dingle finds herself bang in the middle of a very serious investigation linked to Celia Daniels. And once again, viewers are not buying how it is all playing out.

Moira is facing the prospect of prison over accusations of human trafficking, yet fans watching at home are already pointing out a string of problems with the case against her.

From overlooked evidence to questionable behaviour in the interview room, many reckon the cops have jumped far too quickly to the wrong conclusion.

Moira could not believe it when the police claimed to have evidence against her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale police arrest Moira

On Wednesday January 14, Moira was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police uncovered ID documents at Butler’s Farm. Despite her insistence that she had nothing to do with Celia’s operation, DS Walsh made it clear she was not convinced.

Moira answered every question put to her, but Walsh repeatedly referred back to the documents that had been planted at her home by Robert Sugden on Joe Tate’s orders. From Walsh’s point of view, the case appeared sewn up.

Cornering Moira alone, the detective warned her that “coming clean is your only option”, accusing her of putting “profit over people” and telling her she looked “guilty as hell”. For Moira, it felt like the walls were closing in.

Moira is fighting for her freedom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot glaring issues in Moira police investigation

While Moira feels she has no escape, viewers are far less convinced by the police work on display. Social media quickly filled with complaints about what fans see as obvious plot holes in the investigation.

One summed it up bluntly: “Why are the police in soaps always useless? They know what Celia and Ray were up to, yet somehow ignore all of that.”

And that was just the start.

Robert planted the evidence (Credit: ITV)

1. No fingerprint checks

The entire arrest hinges on documents found in Moira’s house, yet fans cannot understand why police have not checked them for fingerprints.

“Don’t the police look for fingerprints anymore?” one viewer fumed. Another asked why Moira’s fingerprints had not been taken to rule her out.

Several pointed out that if the documents were tested properly, Moira would likely be cleared straight away.

Moira previously clashed with Celia over her dodgy dealings (Credit: ITV)

2. No look at Moira’s finances

Another major sticking point for fans is the lack of financial checks. If Moira was supposedly profiting from trafficking, viewers argue her bank accounts would tell the story.

“Why don’t they check Moira’s bank accounts to see if things add up?” one asked, with others calling the omission baffling.

3. Evidence left in plain sight

Fans are also struggling to believe Moira would leave incriminating documents sitting out in the open, especially after police had already been sniffing around.

“As if a Dingle would keep evidence on a bookcase with police crawling around,” one viewer scoffed, while another pointed out it was left in a place regularly used by children.

The general feeling is that the evidence looks very obviously planted.

DS Walsh is also looking into Ray and Celia and thinks Moira is guilty (Credit: ITV)

4. Police behaviour raises eyebrows

DS Walsh‘s approach has also angered viewers, with many calling it unprofessional. Several felt Moira was treated as guilty from the outset rather than being properly investigated.

“Innocent until proven guilty seems to mean nothing in Emmerdale,” one complained, while others accused the police of harassment and bullying tactics in the interview room.

April and Dylan could fight Moira’s corner (Credit: ITV)

5. Ignoring key witnesses

Finally, fans cannot understand why police have not spoken to Dylan and April, who were also connected to Celia and could back up Moira’s version of events.

“If they asked Dylan and April, they’d know Moira had nothing to do with it,” one viewer pointed out.

Despite all these glaring issues, it does not look like Moira’s ordeal will be wrapped up any time soon. For now, she remains trapped in a nightmare that viewers are finding increasingly hard to believe.

