Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Paddy is up to his neck in it and Graham plots against Kim

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Paddy’s worst fears are realised when Bear makes a mistake and the whole story of Ray’s murder falls apart. Will Paddy go down?

Elsewhere, Graham has a plan to get Joe away from Kim, but will it work?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Bear cracks

A stressed Bear is provoked by DS Walsh under interrogation as she is convinced he knew exactly what he was doing when he killed Ray. Bear loses control and lies that he killed Ray to protect Paddy’s name.

2. Paddy confesses in Emmerdale spoilers

It’s now Paddy’s worst nightmare: his dad is locked up and the net is closing in. Paddy realises the only thing he can do to help Bear is to come clean.

Dylan won’t let him do it alone and they head to the police station together. Paddy and Dylan find themselves charged with perverting the course of justice, but will they get bail?

The family is distraught with the news and need to find a way to help. They think if they could find a witness confirming Ray’s intent to kill Dylan it would help the case.

Realising Laurel was the last one to see Ray alive, they know she’s the person to ask. But can she help?

3. Dylan panics

The impending court date makes Dylan worry and April is concerned to see him so low. It’s all getting too much for Dylan, but what will he do?

4. Graham wants to change Joe’s mind in Emmerdale spoilers

Joe is fed up of Graham trying to turn him against Kim. Graham realises he’s going to have to try harder to get Joe away from her.

Determined to change Joe’s mind, Graham warns Joe he must be cleverer than Kim to win.

It’s not long before Kim wants answers. She presses Joe until he finally makes an admission.

5. Pollard finds out about Jai and Kerry

Kerry and Jai think they are keeping their fling a secret from Archie. However they’re not doing as well as they think and it’s not long before Pollard gets wind that they are more than just good friends.

Pollard decides to do some digging to find out what’s really going on between Jai and Kerry.

Soon, he discovers concrete evidence of their fling.

Pollard then decides to test Kerry’s loyalty. Will he like the answer he gets?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

