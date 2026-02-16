Emmerdale follow-up: Bear’s murder confession backfires as police suspicion also falls on Paddy

The truth about Ray’s death is finally out in Emmerdale — but instead of helping Moira, Bear’s confession is about to make things far worse, for everyone, including Paddy.

For weeks, Paddy has been hiding Bear away from the outside world, trying to keep him quiet about what happened to Ray. Eventually, though, he realised Bear needed real help and encouraged him to speak out. Unfortunately, that decision has opened the door to even bigger consequences.

Bear admitted to his therapist that he killed Ray and was taken straight to the police station. Cain hoped the confession would clear Moira’s name. Tonight’s episode proves the opposite.

There were a lot of questions (Credit: ITV)

Bear made Moira look more guilty in Emmerdale

In the February 16 episode, Bear is questioned by DS Walsh about his confession.

He insists he acted alone. But under pressure, he lets slip that people were shouting at the time — confirming to Walsh that someone else was involved.

Bear repeatedly tells her Paddy and Dylan were nowhere near the house. However, he slips again by revealing Cain had spoken to him.

DS Walsh immediately suspects Cain may have been trying to use Bear to prove Moira’s innocence because she was actually responsible. Despite Bear strongly denying it, Walsh reaches her own conclusion: Moira helped cover up the murder.

Meanwhile, Cain goes to see Moira convinced she will soon be cleared. Moira knows it is a long shot, but Bear’s confession briefly gives them both hope that things could finally improve.

Paddy makes himself look guilty (Credit: ITV)

Suspicion turns to Paddy in Emmerdale spoilers

Later in the week, spoilers show Paddy being questioned after repeatedly defending Bear.

Bear is interviewed again and becomes increasingly confused, while Paddy keeps interrupting to insist he is telling the truth. His persistence has the opposite effect, making Walsh suspect he is more involved than he admits.

During the interviews, Walsh states she knows Bear did not move the body alone. Paddy’s situation worsens when both he and Dylan are called into the station for questioning.

By the end of the week, Bear is charged with manslaughter, leaving a devastated Paddy hoping a self-defence case will help him.

Now the investigation hangs in the balance — will Paddy and Dylan be exposed, or could Moira face even more serious accusations?

Read more: From cause of death to DNA mishaps: All the things wrong on the case against Moira in Emmerdale

