Emmerdale fans fear Bear doesn’t have a future on show as character is ‘ruined’

Emmerdale viewers are increasingly concerned about what lies ahead for Bear, with some fans fearing the soap has gone too far and “ruined” his character following recent dramatic twists.

Bear was absent from the village for a long stretch after his explosive row with Paddy. What viewers later discovered was far more disturbing. He had been manipulated and exploited by Ray and Celia, trapped to work on their farm.

Bear eventually escaped. He arrived at Paddy’s house just as Ray was attempting to kill both Paddy and Dylan. As a result, Bear killed Ray. While the act saved lives, it has left fans deeply divided. Many have been questioning whether the show really needed to take Bear down this path.

Bear’s turmoil continues in Emmerdale

It’s been a harrowing time for Bear, and the aftermath is far from over. He’s clearly traumatised and still doesn’t fully grasp what he’s been through, even continuing to view Ray as a friend in some moments.

Paddy is doing everything he can to protect Bear from prison, particularly as Bear is also the only person who could help clear Moira’s name. But emotionally, Bear is barely holding it together.

In tonight’s episode (February 2), Ruby visits Bear to tell him that Anya has been found. The conversation quickly turns painful when Bear attempts to defend Ray. Ruby refuses to hear it, telling him she hopes Ray suffered. Paddy steps in and sends her away, but it’s obvious Bear is spiralling, leaving viewers wondering what possible direction his story can now take.

Fans have been voicing their concerns online, particularly in a Reddit thread discussing Bear’s storyline. One viewer wrote: “They have ruined Bear’s character. He was introduced as some kind of Zak Dingle character. Strong and interesting. But what is his long-term future now?”

Fans divided over the Emmerdale storyline route

Another agreed: “I don’t like this side of Bear. He just isn’t funny or interesting enough anymore. They didn’t need to make him a killer.”

A third added: “They could have done a great PTSD and recovery storyline for him instead of making him the one that killed Ray.”

However, not everyone feels the same way. Some viewers believe the storyline still has real potential if handled carefully.

One fan commented: “I disagree that they have ruined him. If they do it well, the recovery from his ordeal could be meaningful. I hope they look into what it is to be stereotypically ‘masculine’ and yet still be manipulated and abused. It would be nice to see him bond with April and Dylan as they all recover together.

“I think he has got a future on Emmerdale. Even if he gets found out for Ray’s death, there’s no way he will go to jail. Not just because the police know what he went through, but also because it’s SoapLand and people can get away with things.”

Another echoed that view, writing: “It’s not out of character for anyone to suffer from depression. It can happen to anyone. Plus he is an empty shell of a man right now because he has been through trauma that most probably couldn’t bear. He will be a long-term character for sure. But what he has gone through will change him forever.”

While Bear’s long-term future in Emmerdale remains uncertain, one thing viewers seem united on is this: after everything Ray and Celia put him through, they’re desperate to see him finally find some peace.

