What happens next in Emmerdale after Bear’s harrowing special episode

Emmerdale has aired the tragic backstory to how Bear ended up in Ray and Celia’s clutches. And it’s safe to say there is plenty more drama ahead.

As Bear accidentally fell into manipulation, thinking he was just accepting somewhere to stay from a kind man, his life will never be the same again.

But what happened the special Emmerdale episode for Bear? And what happens next?

Emmerdale are tackling a Modern Slavery storyline (Credit: ITV)

Bear’s last 100 days revealed in Emmerdale

Heartbreakingly, all of tonight’s episode was dedicated to showing the viewers exactly what had happened to Bear. And how he found himself entangled in a horrible situation.

It all began when Ray found Bear sleeping in his car and offered him somewhere to crash. But it wasn’t long before it was obvious that something was seriously wrong.

Over the course of the first few days, Ray managed to get Bear’s phone – he is known as ‘Ted’ now – and made sure nobody was looking for him. And on some days, the pair would even share meals.

Things began changing on Day 15, as Ray found Bear trying to leave. And made it clear he couldn’t do so.

By Day 45, there were more and more people slowly joining Bear and Ray made it clear to him that he needed to get involved more as he was fading.

However, it was Day 74 when Anya joined them. And it seemed a friendship between her and Bear began. While slowly over the next lot of days, Ray turns more violent, Anya realised she needed to get out. But Bear was too injured to go with her.

Ray furiously blamed Bear for Anya’s disappearance and promised him that he had lost all of his special treatment. And that brought us up to Day 100 – when a shot Anya was carried back in.

The episode sinisterly ended with Celia waving to Moira – who was with Paddy – as Bear was upstairs tending to Anya. With nobody aware of how near they actually are.

Anya has been badly injured (Credit: ITV)

Eve spots Bear – but will anyone believe her?

Heartbreakingly, things look set to get even worse. However, now that Paddy is aware Bear isn’t in Ireland, he is determined to locate him.

Emmerdale spoilers show that Paddy doesn’t get the response he wants at the police station about Bear.

But while Eve is playing a game of bear hunt in the woods with Matty, she is convinced she has seen her grandad.

While everyone just thinks she got confused, and Matty feels awful about Eve’s distress, has she actually seen Bear? And could this help someone find out where he is?

We don’t know how long the storyline will be continuing for, but perhaps Eve could be the one to find her grandad.

