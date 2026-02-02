Moira’s future on Emmerdale revealed as ITVX release airs shocking arrest

Natalie J Robb has spoken out about Moira’s future on Emmerdale amid fan concerns that she could be leaving the soap.

With Monday’s dramatic ITVX release throwing Moira straight into the firing line, it’s no surprise fans are asking the big question: is this the beginning of the end for her?

In recent months, Celia had been quietly laying the groundwork to frame Moira, carefully covering her tracks so nothing ever led back to her. And, it worked. With Bear the only person who might have been able to point the finger at the real culprit, Moira’s situation has gone from bad to worse in a matter of episodes.

Prison certainly seems inevitable right now. But Natalie J Robb has now offered some much-needed reassurance about her future on the show.

Moira charged with double murder

In Monday’s episode of Emmerdale (February 2), available now on ITVX and YouTube, Moira and Cain were arrested in front of Kyle on suspicion of double murder.

Cain initially kept quiet during questioning, but soon realised that staying silent wasn’t helping anyone. He eventually told police that neither he nor Moira knew anything about what had happened. DS Walsh, however, was having none of it.

Cain was later released, but Moira wasn’t so fortunate. The discovery that the second body was Celia only made matters worse, particularly when it emerged that Anya had been wrapped in Moira’s blanket, complete with her DNA. From the police’s point of view, all roads led straight to Moira.

By the end of the episode, she was formally charged with the murders of both Anya and Celia – leaving fans convinced this could be her final chapter.

Thankfully, that may not be the case.

Is this Moira’s Emmerdale exit?

Speaking recently to Metro, Natalie J Robb revealed that she has signed a brand-new contract with the soap, strongly suggesting Moira isn’t going anywhere just yet.

She explained: “I think that would be the first thing they would say to you ‘this is going to be it’. I’ve been lucky enough just to get another contract. So I think they would obviously say ‘sorry you’re going to be leaving but this is gonna be your out’.

“So when they just told me about the story I didn’t think that. I just didn’t really know how long I was going to be in for. And how serious the allegations were going to be at that point.”

Moira’s future in the village now seems secure, at least for the time being. But questions remain about how long she’ll be behind bars – and what this ordeal will mean for her family. One thing’s certain: this storyline is only just getting started. And it’s shaping up to be one of Moira’s toughest journeys yet.

