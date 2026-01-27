In Emmerdale spoilers for next week it’s heartbreak for the Dingles when Moira is charged with a double murder and Cain receives a devastating diagnosis.

Elsewhere, Bear is under pressure and not coping, while Graham has to face the village. How will they react to his return?

All this in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Moira charged with murder

The police arrive at the farm with shocking news: they are arresting both Moira and Cain on suspicion of murder. The children are watching as they are handcuffed and taken away and things look particularly bleak.

Although Cain says nothing in his interview, Moira maintains Celia has set this whole thing up. However she’s soon stunned to discover one of the bodies WAS Celia. Moira starts to panic knowing the weight of the evidence stacked against her.

The ordeal only gets worse when it’s revealed one of the bodies was wrapped in Moira’s blanket. Cain, who has been released, is raging and refuses to leave the station without his wife.

But with her DNA found, Moira not going anywhere. She is charged with the murders of Anya and Celia.

Cain is devastated that Moira is carted off as she reveals her charges. When he visits her in prison and she enters with a black eye he is visibly thrown and anxious. Can they get Moira out of this?

2. Cain diagnosed with cancer in Emmerdale spoilers

Cain also has other worries this week when he heads to the hospital for his results. He’s nervous as he awaits the news. His consultant Ms Rhodes confirms he does have aggressive, yet localised prostate cancer.

Cain is overwhelmed by the diagnosis and the potential side effects of the recommended treatment. He leaves the consulation, cutting it short, unable to take any more.

3. Cain lashes out

In a daze, Cain returns to the village struggling to take the news in. He is in denial and his anger makes him clash with anyone in his path.

He soon finds himself laying into both Sarah and Liam, but he still doesn’t confess what’s wrong.

Later, just wanting to be alone, Cain heads to Zak’s graveside unable to cope with his diagnosis.

4. Ruby loses it in Emmerdale spoilers

Ruby is overwhelmed with guilt over Anya and when she sees Paddy she is upset.

She lies to Bear that the ribbon he left for Anya worked and they think she has been found.

Bear is distressed as he relives Anya’s final moments saying Ray helped her. But Ruby bitterly tells him Ray deserved a slow, painful death.

Paddy is worried sick Bear will accidentally reveal his part in Ray’s death and bundles his dad back inside. But later the police turn up to speak to Bear.

Bear is confused and emotional as he admits he dug Anya’s grave for Ray. But Paddy panics when Bear becomes overwhelmed about the blanket and cuts the interview short. Is Bear Moira’s only way out?

5. Graham faces the music

When Lydia and Gabby see Graham at Home Farm, Joe realises they have to get ahead of the rumour mill. They head to the Woolpack to make a public appearance in the village.

But how will returning Graham be received?

