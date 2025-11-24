Emmerdale fans think Ruby will be the one to discover Celia’s crimes – and it’s because of Anya’s bracelet

Emmerdale aired a tragic funeral twist tonight, as Celia forced Bear to dig Anya’s grave on Butler’s field. But some fans actually think the scene has foreshadowed what will happen next.

It’s been a tragic time in Emmerdale for Bear recently, and he has just said goodbye to Anya. But as he was forced to bury her, he left her bracelet on the tree as a tribute.

Viewers will remember that bracelet was also key in a scene with Ruby Miligan. And now fans think this was no coincidence, and actually, Emmerdale have been plotting this from the beginning.

Celia implicated Moira (Credit: ITV)

Bear left the bracelet as a tribute for Anya

Tonight (November 24) Bear was heartbroken to discover Anya’s body was being kept in the feed shed. And when he had the opportunity to ask Ray about it, he did so forcefully.

Shoving Ray up against the wall, a side of the old wrestler Bear came out again. He demanded that Anya has the respect that she deserves. Of course, Ray fed him another story of why he did what he did, and Bear is so caught up in everything that he believed him.

But things got tricky when Bear told him he wanted to be at the funeral. So quickly, Celia made another huge plan – implicating Moira in the process.

However, when Bear was digging Anya’s grave, he gave her a eulogy to say goodbye. And then he tied her bracelet onto the tree branch.

But it’s the same bracelet that Ruby knows about. And some fans think the emphasis may not be a coincidence.

There was such an emphasis on Bear tying the bracelet to the tree for it to just be an emotional moment. And many remembered when Anya was staying with Ruby, there was another moment solely focussed on the bracelet.

At the time, Ruby asked about the red bracelet, and Anya explained it was from her daughter. Trying to bond, Ruby showed her the bracelet she has from Steph.

Ruby knows what Anya’s bracelet looks like (Credit: ITV)

Will Ruby discover what Celia has been up to in Emmerdale?

Taking to a Reddit thread today, some Emmerdale fans discussed the possibility that Anya’s bracelet will be key to the downfall of Celia.

Could it be that Ruby will find it? Emmerdale fans think she will, and that it will lead to Celia being caught.

One proposed: “We saw Bear tie Anya’s bracelet on the tree in tonight’s episode. There was a huge moment not that long ago about the bracelet between Ruby and Anya. Could this be how it all unravels? Maybe Ruby spots it? Or if the body is found, Ruby could help identify her from the bracelet?”

Another agreed: “My thoughts exactly! I just can’t imagine Ruby walking through Butler’s. And would anyone else take notice of the ribbon? Although I’m sure they will think of a reason for her to be there if needed!”

“Maybe Kyle is playing in the area and notices it so takes it back to show what he has found. And Uncle Caleb and Auntie Ruby may just so happen to be visiting at that exact moment?” a third penned.

Whether or not Ruby finds herself on Butler’s fields remains to be seen. But it definitely would be a shock twist…

