A Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover and a brand-new schedule kicked off 2026 for the ITV soaps, but the time slot remains a sticking point fans are unable to ignore.

It’s not even been a month since the new timetable launched, but viewers already know exactly what they want changed.

ITV launches a soap ‘power hour’

Back in October 2024, ITV began streaming Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes on ITVX from 7am on the day of transmission. Despite early fears the move signalled trouble for the soaps, viewing figures later confirmed it was actually a huge success.

Then came an even bigger shake-up. From January 2026, ITV introduced its new soap ‘power hour’.

Emmerdale continues to air five nights a week, with episodes still dropping on ITVX at 7am. However, it moved from its long-established 7.30pm slot to 8pm.

Coronation Street, meanwhile, shifted from hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to 30-minute episodes airing every weekday at 8.30pm. Emmerdale’s Thursday double bill was also cut to make room.

The result is faster-paced, more digestible episodes – and initially, fans were thrilled.

“I love the new soaps schedule,” said one viewer. “So much better having the episodes on for 30 minutes a night,” added another.

“Finally, I can watch my three favourite soaps in a row. Much prefer this schedule and the 30-minute episodes,” wrote a third.

Complaints about Emmerdale’s new time slot

Despite the praise, one issue keeps cropping up: Emmerdale is now on too late.

“I think Emmerdale should be on at 7pm and Corrie at 7.30pm so it won’t be too late,” commented one fan.

Another agreed: “The 8pm slot could lose live viewers. You’re up against big shows like The Traitors. 7pm felt like the perfect slot.”

Others questioned why ITV didn’t simply move both soaps earlier: “Why couldn’t the power hour be from 7–8pm, returning both shows to their traditional times? Bad move, ITV. Shows like The Traitors and The Apprentice will just shift forward an hour.”

Exclusive poll reveals what Emmerdale fans really want

An exclusive Emmerdale Insider poll shows just how strong feeling is among viewers. A huge 88 per cent said the soap power hour should run from 7pm to 8pm instead of later in the evening.

Fans were split on whether Emmerdale itself should air at 7pm or 7.30pm – but the message was clear. Viewers want the entire block moved earlier.

With the new schedule still in its infancy, another change seems unlikely so soon. But with sport disrupting schedules once again next week, it may not be long before ITV is forced back to the drawing board.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

