Major Corriedale crossover raises 9 huge questions after baffling scenes

Corriedale aired tonight (Monday, January 5) and while the one-hour special certainly delivered on drama, it also left many of us staring at the screen wondering if we’d missed something important.

By the time the episode wrapped up, the dust had settled but the confusion very much hadn’t. There was action, shock and heartbreak in equal measure – but also plenty of moments that didn’t quite add up.

So, here are 9 moments from the crossover that we desperately need answers on.

Corriedale questions 1. Carla’s surprisingly good condition

Considering Carla Connor had supposedly spent an entire week tied up, unable to move, before being bundled into a shipping container with barely any food or water, she seemed remarkably perky.

She was able to speak in full sentences, stay on her feet and even help pull people from wrecked cars. People might do anything for love, but we have to admit this felt a little hard to swallow.

Lisa was able to arrest Becky (Credit: ITV)

2. Lisa arresting Becky from an ambulance bed

Lisa, Becky and Betsy’s car was one of the first involved in the massive pile-up. Lisa spent most of the episode unconscious, while others struggled to move her vehicle away from an advancing fire.

After being dragged from the wreck and loaded into an ambulance, Lisa suddenly woke up, produced a pair of handcuffs and arrested Becky – flawlessly reciting the arrest procedure. The biggest question? How did she even still have the cuffs after that crash? Odd, to say the least.

Corriedale questions 3. Steve completely ignoring Tracy

For a large chunk of the episode, Tracy Barlow’s fate was left up in the air. When it finally emerged that she was fine, her ex-husband Steve didn’t even bother checking on her.

Instead, he rushed straight to Cassie and left Tracy – the mother of his daughter – to get herself out of the minibus. Cold doesn’t quite cover it.

Billy and John lost their lives (Credit: ITV)

4. Only two deaths from such a huge crash

Given the scale of the crash, it felt inevitable that several characters would lose their lives. Instead, only one person actually died as a direct result – the much-loved Billy Mayhew.

John Sugden also met his end, but that happened out in the woods and thanks to Victoria. Brutal, yes, but undeniably iconic.

After Emmerdale’s limo crash last year claimed three lives with far fewer vehicles involved, this outcome felt surprisingly mild. Weatherfield and the village certainly escaped lightly.

5. A suspicious lack of other cars

Every single car involved just happened to be driven by characters we already know. No random motorists, no bystanders caught up in the chaos.

Even characters arriving later, like Liam and Chas, managed to get right up to the scene without being delayed by traffic. On a road that busy? Make it make sense.

Corriedale questions 6. Aaron getting into the car with John

Aaron may well have made the worst decision of his life – second only to marrying John Sugden in the first place.

Choosing to get into a car with a known killer was never going to end well, especially given John has already shown he’s willing to die alongside Aaron if it means being together forever.

Pointing a gun at John for the whole journey was never going to magically change him. This is John Sugden, after all.

7. Graham being alive… somehow

One of the biggest shocks of the night was the revelation that Graham Foster is alive – and driving around in a van with a woman tied up inside.

He even paid Joe a visit in hospital without Joe having any idea. Sorry… what? Graham was one of the most brutally and convincingly killed-off characters in soap history. We loved him, but his return comes with absolutely no explanation and doesn’t seem remotely possible.

8. The mystery woman in the van

Which brings us to the woman Graham had tied up. We’ve never met her before, but she was clearly terrified and desperate to escape.

There’s definitely more to this story, and it feels like a thread that can’t just be left hanging.

We want more (Credit: ITV)

Corriedale questions 9. One hour simply wasn’t enough

Hear us out – one hour of Corriedale just didn’t cut it. We loved every chaotic minute and now we want more.

It’s hard to believe these characters will simply never cross paths again after all this. There are too many loose ends.

What did Kit do when he found John dead? And surely David and Shona, still at Hotten General, would run into more Emmerdale residents. We’re begging – give us more.

