Carla’s desperate escape attempt continues in Coronation Street early ITVX release

Christmas for Carla wasn't exactly what she might have been expecting a few months ago.

Despite multiple kidnappings and a failed kidney, things seemed to be going relatively well for Carla and Lisa. The pair moved into number 6 Coronation Street with Betsy and Ryan, and they were happily engaged.

Things took a shock turn in September, when it came to light that Lisa’s ‘late’ wife Becky wasn’t as dead as everyone thought her to be. Over the last few months, it’s slowly come to light that Becky wasn’t exactly the person her wife and daughter once believed her to be…

Becky’s return has been a nightmare for Swarla (Credit: ITV)

Becky has been holding Carla hostage in Coronation Street

On Christmas Eve, fans learnt that Carla hadn’t gone on holiday to Lanzarote after all. Instead, Becky was holding her hostage in a cupboard in her flat.

Unfortunately for Carla, the wool has remained firmly over Lisa and Betsy’s eyes. While her family continue to believe she’s on holiday getting over the breakup, Kit and Sarah seem to have noticed something isn’t quite right.

As the pair started to dig deeper into the ‘Rhubarb Hill’ Hotel, Carla finally made a bid for freedom. In last night’s visit to Coronation Street, Becky was caught off guard as Carla launched herself at her.

The episode ended with Becky hitting her head and falling unconscious.

Carla temporarily had the upper hand…before Becky overpowered her (Credit: ITV)

The tables turn…again

As the soap continued today (Tuesday, December 30), an enraged Becky got back up and overpowered Carla, stopping her exit plan in its tracks.

Becky tied her up again, leaving a barely conscious Carla back in the cupboard. Though Becky claimed she had returned to give Carla her medication, she decided she’d no longer allow her to have it after the stunt she’d pulled.

Of course, Carla has now had not one but two kidney transplants. Without her immunosuppressants, her body will reject the newest kidney, likely resulting in her death.

Becky, well aware of this, locked her back in the cupboard and left.

Becky was able to convince Lisa and Betsy that her head injury was caused by the same gang she claimed made her fake her death in the first place. With that in mind, she insisted they need to go to Spain as soon as possible.

With Becky planning on fleeing the country later this week, will Kit and Sarah discover Carla’s whereabouts before she succumbs to her body rejecting Rob’s kidney?

