Coronation Street spoilers for Thursday, December 25: Driscoll secrets exposed, and Lisa’s concerns over Carla show

Thursday, December 25, in Coronation Street spoilers, Ben Driscoll stumbles across Eva’s secret letter, leaving him both shocked and confused.

Meanwhile, alarm bells ring when Carla’s family discover she never checked into her Lanzarote hotel, sparking a full-blown panic.

From hidden messages to unexpected disappearances, the cobbles are really treating us this Boxing Day. Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s explosive Corrie action.

1. Eva’s secret erupts in Coronation Street spoilers

Maggie can barely stomach the sight of Ben and Eva playing happy families, swapping gifts like they’re starring in a Christmas advert. Over at the pub, Daniel drops by with Bertie and a present for Megan – and Maggie pounces, insisting they stay for lunch. Will plasters on a smile, but inside he’s seething.

Elsewhere, Adam sweeps Alya off her feet with a dazzling necklace and ups the ante by suggesting they move in together. Alya’s overjoyed. Eva Price, meanwhile, is spiralling as her secret letter has vanished. Adam reaches for her hand just as Ben Driscoll walks in and clocks the moment.

As the Driscolls sit down, icy stares fly across the table, completely missed by a blissfully unaware Ollie and Lauren. Then comes Secret Santa… and Ben’s present stops him cold. What is in the letter?

2. Carl juggles his secret life

Carl tempts James with some festive fun. While Abi takes Alfie to see Kevin, she’s quick to text Carl, eager to return.

Back at Abi’s flat, Carl and James get carried away, unaware Carl’s phone is buzzing nearby. Is Abi about to walk into a Christmas nightmare?

3. Carla goes missing in Coronation Street spoilers

Lisa beams at Betsy as she tears into her presents, managing a polite smile when Becky sneaks a kiss on her neck. But the festive mood quickly fizzles when a text from Roy Cropper delivers bad news – Carla never checked into her Lanzarote hotel.

Worry tightens around Lisa like tinsel on a tree. Something’s not right… and suddenly, Carla Connor’s whereabouts are a complete mystery.

4. Theo causes a scene

Christmas lunch at Todd and Theo’s takes a tense turn when Summer proudly announces she’s scored Todd tickets to an Andrew Scott show.

Theo’s patience snaps, and the festive fun descends into chaos when he lashes out during charades, sending a wine glass crashing to the floor.

5. David is left baffled

David grumbles to Shona about Gail’s missing present, despite her insisting it’s already been delivered.

