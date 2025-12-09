Coronation Street fans ‘connect the dots’ predicting Peter Barlow is Ben Driscoll’s true father

Coronation Street fans are buzzing with theories that Peter Barlow could be the real dad of newcomer Ben Driscoll.

During Monday’s (December 8) dramatic flashback, viewers saw Maggie’s dark past unfold as she revealed the tragic death of her husband Alan.

Whispers of a secret affair also surfaced, hinting she may have turned to someone else amid judging Alan unfit as a father. Could Peter secretly be Ben’s biological dad?

Ben believes his dad to be Alan (Credit: ITV)

Maggie flashback revealed murderous Coronation Street secret

Maggie Driscoll was living it up in the Rovers for her 65th birthday, perfectly timed with Corrie’s own 65th anniversary, balloons, banter and all the trimmings.

Ben sweetly mentioned how much his dad Alan would’ve loved seeing the family celebrating. But Maggie’s smile wobbled, her mind drifting back to another birthday, decades earlier, when Ben was just eleven.

That’s when viewers learned the truth. Maggie and Alan’s marriage was an unhealthy one. She never thought he was good enough for her or the boys, and their rows were anything but mild.

In a fierce staircase showdown, Alan accused her of having an affair. Maggie snapped, ordered him out, and gave him a shove that sent him tumbling to his death.

A grim secret wrapped in birthday glitter…

Could Peter be Ben’s dad? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Ben Driscoll parent secret

With Ben mentioning dad Alan so much last night, as well as Maggie having had a potential affair with someone, Coronation Street fans have conjured up a fair few theories.

Reminding themselves of the shocked look Maggie had on her face when she was recently sifting through the Barlows’ cupboards and discovered something, fans have put two and two together and reckon Maggie could’ve had an affair with Peter Barlow. But, is he old enough?

Well, Peter is actually 60 years old. Ben is most likely in his 40s. So, it could be possible.

One fan on Reddit wrote: “So obviously in tonight’s episode with Maggie’s flashbacks we saw that she killed Ben’s dad, and also that she had an affair, indicating that he might not be the biological father.

“A few weeks ago we saw Maggie look shocked over something she saw in Ken’s drawer which makes me think maybe Peter Barlow was the one she had an affair with. Don’t know how old Ben is supposed to be but I’m pretty sure Maggie and Peter are only 5 years apart in age.”

Another agreed: “According to the Corrie wiki, Peter was born 5th April 1965 (man looks good for 60!) so he could very well be the affair partner here.”

A third person added: “I’m pretty sure Peter is 60, so the ages could work depending on how old Ben is.”

