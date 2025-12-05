Coronation Street spoilers for Mon, Dec 8: Maggie’s flashback pulls hidden truths into the light

In Monday’s Coronation Street spoilers (December 8), a dramatic flashback whisks both viewers and Maggie straight into the past – and what she uncovers could change everything.

Meanwhile, Maggie Driscoll is on the warpath once more, locking horns with Eva in yet another explosive showdown.

Here’s what’s coming up on Corrie for Monday, December 8…

Happy birthday, Maggie! (Credit: ITV)

1. Happy birthday Maggie

It’s Maggie’s birthday on the cobbles, and let’s just say the celebrations at the Rovers are about as calm as a quiz night hosted by Gemma. Absolutely not calm at all.

What should’ve been a simple toast to the birthday girl quickly turns into a masterclass in awkward glares, snappy comments, and enough simmering tension to curdle the cream in Glenda’s trifle.

As the drinks flow, so do the hints that this family’s got far more bubbling beneath the surface than they’re letting on. Secrets, grudges, and a dash of drama? Classic Corrie birthday behaviour.

2. Maggie flashbacks shares secrets

Maggie’s birthday bash takes a wild detour this week as the cobbles whisk us back in time, and trust us, her past is every bit as dramatic as her present-day side-eye.

In this special flashback episode, we’re treated to the origin story of Weatherfield’s resident mother-in-law menace, revealing exactly how Maggie Driscoll perfected that icy glare and iron-fisted family guidance.

From youthful mischief to early power grabs, the clues are all there.

And as the truth spills out, dark secrets are revealed (did someone say murder?). Just what is Maggie capable of when she’s pushed too far?

It will be Maggie vs Eva (Credit: ITV)

3. Maggie wants rid of Eva in Coronation Street spoilers

Eva doesn’t bother hiding her annoyance around Maggie – subtlety just isn’t in her toolkit. And Maggie’s frosty glares make it crystal clear she’s not a fan either. When the two are in the same room, you can practically feel the air crackle.

Eva sighs dramatically, Maggie mutters under her breath, and everyone else on the Street watches as if ringside at a boxing match.

With Maggie’s knack for keeping grudges, it might be wise for Eva to tread carefully – or at least keep her distance when Maggie’s in one of her moods. On the cobbles, tangling with Maggie Driscoll is never a good idea.

