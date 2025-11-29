Coronation Street spoilers for December 8-12: First look as Maggie Driscoll’s telling flashback airs

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Maggie Driscoll’s flashback airs as secrets are revealed to viewers.

Elsewhere, Carla’s attempts to talk Lisa round backfire.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Maggie’s flashback tells all in Coronation Street spoilers for December

In a special flashback episode centred on Maggie’s birthday, sparks fly inside the Rovers as family tensions bubble to the surface. Viewers are treated to a deeper look at Maggie’s past, uncovering the roots of how she became the formidable mother‑in‑law from hell.

Eva hasn’t exactly hidden her disdain for Maggie, and with the animosity clearly mutual, should Eva be keeping one eye over her shoulder?

As Maggie’s true nature comes into focus, audiences are left to wonder just how far she’s willing to go…

2. Lauren is onto Will and Megan

Eva wastes no time in putting Will on the spot. She demands that he apologise to Lauren for his unwanted kiss. Lauren brushes it off, insisting it’s all in the past but the tension lingers.

Later, Will meets Megan in the precinct to express his regret once again, unaware that Lauren is watching from a distance. Her uneasy gaze suggests the incident may not be as forgotten as she claims…

3. Debbie’s mistake is rectified

Debbie is left mortified when she admits to Carl and Abi that she’s fumbled the wedding plans, accidentally booking the venue for 2027 instead of 2026.

With the fear she may not be well enough to wait that long, Carl and Abi step in to save the day.

Debbie is over the moon when they reveal they’ve managed to secure Monkton Hall, thanks to a last‑minute cancellation, with the big day now just three weeks away.

But the celebrations hit a snag when Debbie announces she wants Carl and Abi at the wedding. Ronnie warns she’s asking for trouble, convinced Kevin won’t stand for it. Sure enough, Kevin makes his feelings crystal clear, shoving the invitation straight back at her.

4. Carla’s efforts come to nothing in Coronation Street spoilers for December

Kit drops in on Costello at the hospital. He’s taken aback when Costello’s wife casually mentions he’d been planning to retire to the Lakes in September. Kit wastes no time sharing the odd revelation with Lisa and Becky. Lisa agrees it’s strange, while Becky’s unease doesn’t go unnoticed.

Convinced something’s off, Kit later tells Carla he suspects Costello and Becky are working together. Carla, deflated, pours herself a stiff drink, reminding him they’ve got no solid proof.

Meanwhile, Kit slyly tells Becky that Carla’s holed up in the factory with a bottle of scotch, urging her to let Lisa know. Becky promises she will but instead heads straight to Carla’s office, shutting the door behind her as Carla reaches for another glass.

Back at the station, Costello’s wife collects his belongings and shows Kit a photo of the Coniston house they’d bought. Kit jots down the name, Ravensgill. He later discovers it was purchased by a company formed just a week after Becky’s supposed death. He quickly leaves Carla a message with the bombshell.

Carla then turns up at No.6, pouring her heart out to Lisa, confessing she should never have left and that she’s always loved her. Lisa admits she feels the same but insists it’s too late, their relationship is over. Carla is left shattered.

5. David’s mood kills the party in Coronation Street spoilers for December

David walks through the door only to be stunned by a living room packed with party guests. Shona quickly explains it’s a surprise baby shower, but David’s face says it all. He’s far from thrilled.

With their baby considered high‑risk, he tells Shona that a celebration feels out of place.

The mood shifts instantly as Shona glances around at the awkward, red‑faced guests. The festive atmosphere suddenly hangs by a thread.

6. George and Christina worry about Todd

George and Christina are all smiles as they chat about Todd, with Christina gently pointing out that it’s clear George still misses him and urging him to make amends. Just as George begins to mull it over, Gary arrives looking rattled and he explains that while passing Todd and Theo’s flat, he heard a loud crash.

Suddenly, the cosy conversation takes a dramatic turn, leaving George and Christina worried about what’s really going on behind closed doors…

7. Tim and Sally cheer up the kids

Joanie drops the festive bombshell that she’s invited friends over for a Christmas bash, and Sally and Tim waste no time pulling together a full buffet spread to make it special. In the spirit of the season, Sally then reassures the girls that she’ll arrange a visit with their mum on Christmas Day.

But Tim isn’t so sure. He frets that Sally’s promise could backfire, knowing the prison might not allow visits on the big day, and worries the girls could be left heartbroken.

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!