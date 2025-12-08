Coronation Street aftermath: With Maggie’s dark truth uncovered, here are four characters who might face fresh danger

Maggie Driscoll’s dark past burst into the spotlight tonight (Monday, December 8) as Coronation Street revealed her biggest secret yet, putting characters in potential danger.

Flashback scenes peeled back the years to show a younger Maggie at the centre of the row that ended with husband Alan’s fatal fall.

But with her temper still sharp and old habits clearly hard to shake… could Weatherfield’s newest matriarch-of-mayhem end up claiming another victim on the cobbles?

Alan died at the hands of Maggie (Credit: ITV)

Maggie’s murderous past in Coronation Street

Maggie Driscoll rang in her 65th like the Queen of the Cobbles, making absolutely sure nobody within a five-mile radius forgot whose big day it was. With Ollie crafting her a cake masterpiece and a giant birthday banner slapped across the Rovers, Maggie swanned about like she was the bee’s knees.

Then came her pièce de résistance as she invited Maria to her party. Yes, that Maria. Eva practically combusted, tried to ban her, failed spectacularly, and spent the rest of the night muttering into canapés while Ben reminded her there were just a few more hours of ‘MaggieFest.’ Meanwhile, Maggie cheerfully poked around for juicy tidbits about Eva and Adam’s past, subtlety not being part of her skillset.

But the party sparkle dimmed when Maggie drifted into the past, back to another birthday – the night Ben’s dad, Alan, met his end. Flashbacks revealed a volatile marriage, vicious rows, and one staircase showdown too many. One shove from a younger Maggie sent Alan crashing to his death.

She’s kept that secret buried for decades… but it’s starting to rumble, and Weatherfield should probably brace itself.

Will Maggie strike again? (Credit: ITV)

4 Coronation Street characters in danger of Maggie

With Maggie Driscoll having murderous bones, Weatherfield residents would do well to stay on her right side. But, if Maggie was going to kill again… here’s who could be at the top of her hit list.

1. Eva Price

While Maggie has many secrets, her dislike of Eva isn’t one of them. She’s made it very clear where her feelings towards her son’s Mrs stand.

Maggie thinks that Ben can do much better than Eva, and is desperate to prove it by airing Eva’s dirty laundry. She just needs to do some digging to get her hands on the evidence first.

With Maggie asking constant questions about Eva and Maria’s feud, as well as Eva and Adam’s past, could she soon get rid of Eva the only way she knows how? Murder?

2. Adam Barlow

If Maggie can’t get rid of Eva, perhaps finishing off Eva’s ex Adam could help her ensure that Ben’s heart is protected.

Maggie hinted that someone will grow jealous of Adam and Alya’s relationship tonight (she likes to think of herself as a someone who can predict the future), with the camera cleverly switching over to Eva. But, is this foreshadowing that things could get very messy where Adam is concerned? Does Maggie have her eye on him?

Megan has been grooming Will (Credit: ITV)

3. Megan Walsh

Megan Walsh is secretly grooming and dating Maggie’s teenage grandson Will Driscoll.

With Maggie desperate to protect the family (she probably has Taylor Swift’s Father Figure on repeat), when it inevitably all comes out about Megan and Will’s illegal relationship, Megan will be getting more than a stern talking to.

We can imagine Maggie being desperate to teach the gym coach a thing or two. But, what will her punishment be?

4. Lauren Bolton

Maggie walked in on Will attempting to kiss Lauren Bolton tonight, and she got the completely wrong end of the stick and thought that Lauren had been the one to make the move.

Lauren tried to explain things but Maggie wasn’t ready to listen. Poor Lauren had only been trying to help sober the teen up in the first place. But, will Maggie make Lauren pay the price for Will’s actions?

