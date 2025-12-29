Carla broke free as Becky’s plans began to unravel in Coronation Street tonight

Kidnapped Carla Connor turned the tables on her captor in Coronation Street tonight (Monday, December 29), after spending the last few days tied and gagged in a cupboard.

Becky’s been holding Carla hostage, leaving her loved one’s suspicious regarding her whereabouts. As Kit began to develop a few suspicions of his own tonight, Carla took matters into her own (bound) hands, and forged an escape.

Breaking free, she knocked Becky unconscious, escaping from her airing cupboard in the process.

But has Carla killed Becky?

Becky’s been holding Carla captive (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s kidnap terror continued in Coronation Street tonight

As the soap continued tonight, Carla begged Becky for her medication. Becky smugly refused, describing her life-saving drugs as a ‘privilege’ and not a right. Ouch.

Carla responded to Becky’s jibes by pointing out how Lisa would obviously pick her, if it came to it. Becky insisted that this wasn’t the case, but grew angry when Carla continued to press the point.

Seeing red, Becky screamed at Carla for ruining her life and lobbed a plate against the wall next to Carla’s head.

Kit looked through Carla’s diary (Credit: ITV)

Carla broke free as Kit grew suspicious of Carla’s whereabouts

Sarah continued to work extra hours to cover Carla’s absence at the factory. She told Kit that it was really unlike Carla not to be in touch at all.

As he flicked through Carla’s diary, he came across an entry with the words: “Hill. Rhubarb.” Telling Sarah it was something to do with Costello, he explained that he doesn’t actually know what it means.

Later, in the Rovers, Kit asked Betsy if she had heard from Carla. Betsy said she spoke to Carla on Christmas Day and mentioned that the hotel Carla is staying at is called Rhubarb Hill.

Kit looked up the hotel online and called them to check if Carla was there. It appeared to check out, but then Becky was seen chatting on the phone, in which she said: “Looks like he took the bait, no don’t take the website down. We need everyone to believe that hotel exists.”

Meanwhile, back in the flat, Carla had managed to work herself free using the shards of glass from the broken plate. Launching herself at Becky as she opened the cupboard door, she succeeded in freeing herself and knocking Becky out cold.

Carla knocked Becky unconscious (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street next as Carla frees herself

But has Carla killed Becky? Well, the answer to that is no.

Spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that a desperate Becky pushes on with her plan to flee with Lisa and Betsy. However, with Kit continuing to dig, she is running out of time.

Kit checks in with Asha, asking her to find out who accompanied Costello in the ambulance. Asha later tells Kit that according to her colleague, Costello kept repeating 3 words. Kit realises it’s a three word location reference. But Becky manages to get to Costello first, and he covers things up when Kit visits him.

Meanwhile, Lisa tells Becky that she will move to Spain with her but she wants to see Carla first and tell her the news in person. As Betsy and Lauren hang out at No.6, Becky decides it’s time to speed things up with horrifying consequences…

