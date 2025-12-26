Coronation Street spoilers for Mon, Dec 29: Tracy comforts Abi, and Theo makes Todd look the villain

Monday’s Coronation Street episode (December 29) sees Kit growing increasingly uneasy about Carla’s disappearance, prompting him to step in and help track her down.

Meanwhile, sparks fly between Theo and Todd when Theo becomes convinced Todd has been getting a little too close to Nick – and he doesn’t let it slide.

From rising suspicions to relationship blow-ups, Weatherfield is anything but calm. Here’s what’s coming up in Monday’s Coronation Street.

Kit is suspicious (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit worries about Carla in Coronation Street spoilers

Sarah flags up Carla’s sudden radio silence to Kit, pointing out that emails are going unanswered – and it instantly raises alarm bells.

With his suspicions piqued, Kit begins flicking through Carla’s diary, convinced her disappearance isn’t accidental and that there’s a bigger story lurking behind the quiet.

Theo points the finger at Todd (Credit: ITV)

2. Todd is stranded by Theo

The Bistro fills up fast as George and Glenda’s joint bash kicks off, but it doesn’t take long for the party spirit to wobble. Nick strikes up an easy chat with Todd and casually suggests they go for a run sometime – harmless enough, until Sarah blurts out that Nick was Todd’s very first crush. Theo then starts to shoot daggers from across the room.

Things go from awkward to chaotic when Christina realises there’s no cake. Theo jumps in, insisting he and Todd will sort it, steering him out as Billy watches uneasily. But once the cake’s secured, Theo snaps, accusing Todd of flirting with Nick. Before Todd can explain, Theo jumps in the car and drives off, leaving Todd stuck – and stunned. Todd needs to get away from Theo once and for all.

3. Maggie turns things around in Coronation Street spoilers

Will nudges Ben to mend fences with Maggie, but Ben isn’t fooled. He’s convinced Maggie’s pulling strings.

Maggie switches on the charm, admitting she treated Eva unfairly. But is it genuine… or strategy?

Tracy looks out for Abi (Credit: ITV)

4. Abi confides in Tracy

Abi tells Carl she’s popping out to do some shopping, but the moment she’s alone with Tracy Barlow, the brave front disappears. Overwhelmed and emotional, she admits she’s terrified her relationship is falling apart.

As Abi opens up, Tracy’s instincts kick in. Can she offer the tough love Abi needs and help her finally see Carl for who he really is?

5. Evelyn makes a discovery about Tyrone

When Tyrone suddenly ditches physio, Evelyn clocks the truth. Today was meant to be his first attempt at walking, and he’s terrified.

Can she get him to change his mind about attending the session?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

