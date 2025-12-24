Early ITVX Coronation Street episode reveals the truth behind Carla Connor’s disappearance

Wednesday’s ITVX episode of Coronation Street (December 24) finally saw Carla Connor back on our screens – and boy, was it a tense return.

As viewers had feared, Carla never checked into her Lanzarote hotel. Instead, she’d been trapped somewhere far more sinister… literally tied up.

And, none other than Becky Swain was the culprit, who had bound and gagged poor Carla. It seems the cobbles just can’t catch a break when it comes to Carla’s adventures. But, will she manage to escape?

Becky and Lisa slept together (Credit: ITV)

Lisa wanted Carla back

On the cobbles today, Becky Swain turned up the heat with Lisa just in time for Christmas. Spotting Lisa’s tension, Becky offered a massage – and when she cheekily hinted she’d ‘take care of her’ in more ways than one, Lisa didn’t push her away.

One thing led to another, and soon they were tangled up together.

But Lisa’s heart wasn’t fully in it. Later, she sent Carla a heartfelt voice message, declaring she was the only one for her.

Unfortunately, her message didn’t reach Carla because her phone ended up in the wrong hands, setting the scene for even more drama.

Becky has held Carla hostage (Credit: ITV)

Carla held hostage by Becky in Coronation Street ITVX episode

Lisa believes that Carla is sunning herself up abroad for Christmas, ‘living her best life.’

However, Carla’s true fate was revealed tonight. Becky Swain was seen texting Lisa back on Carla’s phone, pretending to be her.

She told Lisa that they both needed to move on, but this was just another step in her huge plot to win back her wife and move back to Spain with her family.

The end of the episode then saw Carla bound and tied up, with Becky telling her to ‘get back in the closet’ before shutting the closet door on her.

Yes, Becky Swain had held poor Carla hostage and it’s now unclear what she plans on doing with her next…

We know that Carla is set to appear in January’s Corriedale episode as she is involved in the car-pile up stunt scenes, but how does this come to be? Does Becky let her go before she attempts to flee the country with Lisa and Betsy? Or, does Carla manage to free herself?

