Coronation Street star Alison King future on soap threatened in Carla Corriedale scenes as star prepares for huge movie launch

Carla Connor might be staring danger in the face on the cobbles, but off screen, Alison King is gearing up for something brand new. The Corrie star has secured a role in an upcoming film.

Back in Weatherfield, Carla is on a mission to expose Becky Swain, but her determination could come at a serious cost as she edges closer to trouble.

Meanwhile, away from Coronation Street, Alison is stepping into a new project, with filming underway for a movie titled Dirty Truckers.

Could this signal a big shift for the actress? And more importantly, does Carla’s risky storyline in Corriedale mean her time on the cobbles could be in jeopardy?

Coronation Street star Alison King’s big film role explained

On Coronation Street, Alison King has been busy filming lots of exciting scenes recently as she stars in the Emmerdale and Coronation Street crossover Corriedale. This will hit scenes in January 2026.

But, Corriedale isn’t the only project of Alison’s releasing soon.

According to Alison’s IMDB page, the soap star will appear in an upcoming movie called Dirty Truckers. She’ll play the part of Ella in the comedy based film.

The movie is currently in pre-production, with the plot involving a group of ‘unemployed British truck drivers in the 1980s who resort to illegal activities.’

The film is set to be 1 hour and 30 minutes long, with Alison being said to have filmed the scenes in the summer of 2024, the Metro reported.

Alison King’s soap fate as Carla Connor explored

If the Corriedale teasers are anything to go by, Dirty Truckers could end up being Alison King’s first project to hit screens after her Corrie chapter.

Back on the cobbles, Carla Connor is already reeling after her split from Lisa Swain, leaving her emotionally bruised and far from steady ground. But things are about to go from bad to downright terrifying.

As Becky Swain plots her getaway, scenes airing in the Corriedale episode on January 5, 2026, will place Carla right in the middle of a devastating car crash. Footage from the trailer shows a visibly shaken Carla trying to comfort someone. She’s softly insisting, ‘It’s okay, I’m here,’ as chaos unfolds around her.

Carla’s survived more than her fair share of brushes with death over the years. But, could this catastrophe finally be one she doesn’t walk away from? Only time will tell…

