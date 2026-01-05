Coronation Street schedule tonight, Mon Jan 5, confirmed as Corriedale episode airs

Coronation Street viewers can breathe easy tonight, as the ITV soap will air this evening (Monday, January 5) – and it’s followed by the much-talked-about Corriedale crossover.

Sports coverage and special programming have been playing havoc with ITV’s schedules lately, leaving soap fans constantly checking when their favourites are on. Thankfully, there’s no disruption tonight, and we’ve got all the details you need so you don’t miss a minute of the drama.

Corriedale is here (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street airs tonight (Monday, January 5) on ITV from 7.30pm until 8pm.

Straight after, Corriedale will take over from 8pm to 9pm, marking the first time the worlds of Coronation Street and Emmerdale collide in a one-off special event.

For those keen to get ahead, tonight’s Corrie episode is already available to stream on ITVX. However, the Corriedale episode itself is being kept exclusive to live viewing on ITV this evening.

Multiple lives are on the line (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

With Corriedale looming, tensions remain high as Debbie and Ronnie’s wedding comes to an end, leaving guests wrapped up in their own personal dramas.

A drunk Carl makes a dangerous decision, prompting Debbie to get into the car with him, while Kit and Carla also race north in a desperate attempt to stop Becky.

As night falls and heavy rain sets in, events then spiral. Becky’s distraction, Debbie’s desperation, Theo’s manipulation and a minibus full of people heading home all converge, plunging Weatherfield and Hotten into chaos and changing lives forever.

Soap power hour from January 2026

Corrie underwent a major shift back in October 2024, when daily episodes began streaming on ITVX from 7am.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures from the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX reached a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a single quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale alone have clocked up 124 million streams on the platform so far this year, with soap viewing rising by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

More changes are on the horizon too, as ITV prepares to roll out a new ‘soap power hour’ from the second week of January 2026.

Under the new schedule, Corrie will no longer air just three nights a week. Instead, it will be shown every weekday, Monday to Friday, from 8.30pm to 9pm, with each episode running for half an hour. New episodes will continue to drop on ITVX every morning at 7am.

The revamped format will launch with a special crossover episode, once again branded Corriedale, bringing together characters from Coronation Street and Emmerdale in a huge stunt that promises lasting consequences.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!