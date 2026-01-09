Soap power hour verdict is in for Emmerdale and Coronation Street and viewers all have the same complaint

The new soap ‘power hour’ bringing Emmerdale and Coronation Street back to back every weeknight has officially launched, and viewers have been quick to share their verdict.

After a huge first week that included explosions and the much-hyped Corriedale crossover, fans are weighing in on whether ITV’s big scheduling shake-up is a stroke of genius or a step too far.

ITV launches soap ‘power hour’ for Emmerdale and Coronation Street

Back in October 2024, ITV began dropping Emmerdale and Coronation Street episodes on ITVX from 7am on the day of broadcast. While some viewers worried it signalled trouble for the soaps, especially amid cast exits, ITV later confirmed the opposite. Viewing figures were up, and the early streaming proved a hit.

Building on that success, ITV rolled out a brand new schedule from January 2026. Emmerdale continues to air five nights a week, with episodes still available on ITVX from 7am, but it has moved to a later 8pm slot instead of 7.30pm.

Coronation Street has also undergone a major change, switching from hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to half-hour episodes every weeknight at 8.30pm. Emmerdale’s traditional Thursday double bill has been cut back to make room.

The idea is simple: faster-paced, more digestible 30-minute episodes, a format that has already proven popular with viewers. But has it paid off?

Soap fans have their say

Just one week in, the response has been largely positive. Many viewers say they are loving the shorter episodes and the nightly routine.

“I love the new soaps schedule,” wrote one fan on social media. “So much better having the episodes on 30 mins a night in my opinion.”

Another agreed: “Finally, I can watch my three favourite soaps in a row. Much prefer this schedule and the 30 min episodes.”

Others have noticed a shift in quality too, particularly since Corriedale. “Since Corriedale Emmerdale has been so much better. The longer scenes and actual fallout from events has been so good,” one viewer commented.

Someone else added: “These shows this week feel different. Better. Somewhat character driven which is all I’ve ever wanted to return to the shows.”

Traitors clash causes frustration

Despite the praise, there is one big sticking point for some fans: the timing. The 8pm slot has put Emmerdale head to head with BBC One’s The Traitors, and not everyone is happy about it.

“I think Emmerdale should be on at 7pm then Corrie at 7.30pm so it won’t be too late,” suggested one viewer.

Another added: “Can’t help feeling that the 8pm timeslot will mean losing viewers who watch it live. You’re up against bigger programs such as The Traitors in that time slot. 7pm was the best slot for Emmerdale I felt.”

Others echoed the sentiment, arguing the power hour would work better earlier in the evening. “It would be better if it was an hour earlier. Emmerdale belongs at 7pm, and Coronation Street at 7.30,” said one fan.

For now, the soap power hour appears to be winning more fans than critics, even if the later start time is proving controversial. Whether ITV sticks with the new schedule long-term remains to be seen, but the conversation around it is clearly far from over.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

