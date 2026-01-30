Emmerdale spoilers: Moira charged with double murder as devastating twist leaves her future hanging by a thread

Emmerdale has taken a seriously dark turn after police uncovered two murdered bodies buried in a field belonging to Moira Dingle – and next week, all fingers are pointing firmly in her direction.

With evidence stacking up alarmingly fast, Moira finds herself charged with double murder and sent to prison. And while there is someone who could blow the case wide open, there’s one very big problem standing in the way.

That problem is Paddy.

Caleb and Ruby watch on in horror as the truth comes out (Credit: ITV)

Two bodies discovered on Moira’s land in Emmerdale

After realising Bear Wolf had known Anya, Ruby Miligan became increasingly determined to find out the truth. Ruby had previously cared for Anya after discovering her hidden in a van at the depot, and when suspicions grew, she went looking for answers.

Paddy stepped in and urged Ruby not to push Bear too hard. But on Friday night (January 30), Ruby took matters into her own hands and returned to the field where she had last seen Bear, hoping to find the ribbon he had mentioned.

What she found was far worse.

Noticing the ground had been disturbed in a grave-like shape, Ruby called the police. DS Walsh and her team soon arrived and began digging. Ruby was left devastated when a body was uncovered – and then utterly stunned when it became clear there were two.

The biggest shock of all came when it was revealed the land didn’t belong to Celia, as everyone had assumed, but to Moira.

The police don’t believe Moira is innocent (Credit: ITV)

Moira arrested and charged in next week’s Emmerdale

Spoilers for next week reveal DS Walsh will waste no time, moving in to arrest both Moira and Cain.

Cain is quickly released, but Moira remains under intense questioning. She insists Celia framed her and claims Celia stole the blanket Anya was wrapped in. But then Walsh drops a devastating bombshell.

The second body found in the field was Celia herself.

Moira is left reeling – and things spiral further when DNA belonging to Moira is found on the blanket. Despite her protests, she is charged with the murders of both Celia and Anya.

As she’s taken away, Cain can barely comprehend what’s happening. When he later visits Moira in prison, he’s shaken to see she has a black eye, raising even more questions about what’s happening behind bars.

Bear is being closely watched by Paddy Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Bear could clear Moira – but Paddy is stopping him

There is a way Moira could prove her innocence – and it lies with Bear Wolf.

Bear is the only person who witnessed what Celia and Ray were really doing at the farm. He could confirm how Anya died, that Moira had no involvement in the burial, and that she played no part in the human trafficking operation.

But there’s a major obstacle.

Paddy is refusing to let his dad speak.

He’s watching Bear constantly, shutting down police questioning and even insisting Bear lie about where he was, claiming he’d been working on a farm in Hull – despite everyone knowing he’d been nearby.

Paddy is clearly trying to protect Bear from being punished for killing Ray. But in doing so, he could be condemning Moira to prison for crimes she didn’t commit.

An impossible choice for Paddy – and a terrifying situation for Moira.

Will the truth come out in time? Right now, it’s not looking good.

