Emmerdale spoilers for Mon Nov 24: Bear finally reaches breaking point after Anya’s death

Emmerdale spoilers for Monday November 24 tease the explosive fallout after Anya’s tragic death, with Bear reaching breaking point and Nicola locking horns with Kev.

Meanwhile, Robert grows increasingly paranoid when a chilling remark from Kev leaves him fearing he’s blown his cover.

Here’s everything set to unfold in Emmerdale on Monday.

Bear faces an awful moment as Celia makes him dig Anya’s grave (Credit: ITV)

1. Bear snaps as Anya’s ‘funeral’ takes a grim turn

Still shaken by Anya’s death, Bear is determined she gets the dignity she was denied in life. But he’s heartbroken when Mick and Simo tell him Ray has dumped her body in the feed shed like rubbish.

Furious, Bear confronts Ray and, in a rare flash of rage, shoves him against the wall. Ray quickly smooths things over, promising a ‘proper’ burial – but only on his terms.

Celia swiftly takes control, luring Ray and Bear to a desolate field at Butler’s under the cover of darkness. She orders them to dig Anya’s grave, leaving Bear stunned.

As Bear fights back tears while delivering a heartfelt speech, Celia watches stone-faced. Is this the moment Bear finally breaks free from their control?

2. Nicola warns Kev to back off in Emmerdale spoilers

When Nicola spots Kev chatting to Lewis in the café, she immediately inserts herself – and Kev lets slip that he knows she’s aware Lewis is his son.

Nicola demands Kev keep his distance, insisting Lewis doesn’t need more chaos in his life. But stubborn Kev refuses to back down.

Will he listen – or make matters worse?

Kev’s remark worries Robert (Credit: ITV)

3. Robert panics as Kev issues a chilling hint

Robert turns on the charm with Kev, fishing for information about where he’s stashed his loot. But Kev suddenly goes cagey, making a pointed remark about how much he “hates liars”.

The comment rattles Robert to the core, leaving him convinced Kev has rumbled his and Aaron’s plot to get rid of him for good.

Is Kev onto them, or is Robert just spiralling?

Celia is playing Moira, who has no idea in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

4. Celia tightens her grip on Moira

Still grumbling about Kim’s surprise inspection, Celia plays the victim as she chats to Moira – then slyly whips out yet another contract for her to sign.

Moira barely glances at the paperwork before scrawling her signature. But has she just handed Celia even more control without realising it?

5. Belle and Sam rally round Lydia in Emmerdale spoilers

Lydia admits she’s been saving loose change to buy a ticket for a Jason Donovan concert, but she’s nowhere near the total and the tickets are already on sale.

Feeling for her, Sam and Belle secretly gather up the change and make up the shortfall. Will their sweet gesture make Lydia’s day – or will they get caught out?

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!