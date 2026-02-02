All the major plot holes in Moira’s double murder case in Emmerdale

Moira has now been charged with the double murder of Celia and Anya in Emmerdale – but the more viewers look at the case, the less sense it seems to make.

Moira has been told the evidence is stacked firmly against her and that she’s facing prison time. Off screen, Natalie J Robb has already reassured fans about her future on the soap, but on screen the timing couldn’t be worse, with Cain also dealing with his devastating cancer diagnosis this week.

Celia may have gone to great lengths to frame Moira, but Emmerdale viewers have been left scratching their heads over how the police have reached their conclusions. Because when you actually break it down, there are plenty of holes in the case.

Moira has been charged (Credit: ITV)

The passport evidence makes no sense against Moira in Emmerdale

We know the passports were discovered on Moira’s farm after Joe blackmailed Robert. But surely the first thing the police would do is test them for fingerprints and DNA.

None of Moira’s fingerprints would be on those passports. In fact, there wouldn’t be any of her DNA on them at all. What should be there, however, are traces belonging to Ray and Celia – or even Joe and Robert.

There’s also the question of why there were so many passports in the first place. Anya appeared to be the only non-UK victim, so the number of documents feels excessive. If this was meant to hint that Ray and Celia had done this before, it’s now fairly irrelevant given that both of them are dead.

Cain was also arrested but immediately released (Credit: ITV)

Why are the Emmerdale police so convinced it was Moira?

Cain was arrested alongside Moira but released almost immediately, which only adds to the confusion. With no fingerprints tying Moira directly to the crimes, what exactly has convinced the police that she’s guilty?

Yes, the bodies were found on her land and the passports were discovered in her home. But Moira isn’t the only person who lives or works on the farm. Plenty of villagers have access to the land, meaning it could realistically have been any one of them.

The determination to pin everything solely on Moira feels rushed and, frankly, strange.

Anya died from an infection (Credit: ITV)

Anya’s death wasn’t murder

Another major issue is the charge itself. Moira has been accused of double murder – but only one death actually qualifies.

Celia was killed by Ray. Anya, however, died from an untreated infection. While Ray and Celia failed to help her, they didn’t directly kill her.

If Moira were to be charged at all, logically it would be for one murder and potentially covering up a death. Charging her with two murders doesn’t really align with what viewers were shown, unless no proper autopsy was carried out.

Ray was the one who killed Celia (Credit: ITV)

No DNA linking Moira to Celia in Emmerdale

The DNA evidence raises even more questions. There wouldn’t be any of Moira’s DNA on Anya’s body itself, aside from the blanket she was wrapped in.

But when it comes to Celia, none of Moira’s DNA was found on her at all. Ray was the one who killed her. So how Moira has been charged with Celia’s murder remains a mystery.

There was a showdown shortly before Celia’s death (Credit: ITV)

The blanket theory falls apart

Then there’s the blanket. Moira has insisted from the start that Celia was trying to frame her, so it shouldn’t come as a shock that Moira’s blanket was involved.

And realistically, would Moira really kill someone, wrap them in her own blanket and bury them on her own land? She’s married to Cain Dingle – she’s not that careless.

Even if Moira’s DNA was on the blanket, Celia’s should have been too. Gloves or not, hair or fibres could easily have transferred.

DS Carter knew Ray was up to no good (Credit: ITV)

What about the original investigation?

Finally, there was already an investigation into Ray and Celia before all of this came to light. DS Carter told Marlon that the police knew what Ray and Celia were doing and were building a case.

So where does that leave DS Walsh? Are they even communicating? Because if DS Carter’s information still exists somewhere, it would immediately raise doubts about Moira being responsible for any of this.

There’s no denying Natalie J Robb is delivering a powerful performance, but viewers can’t help feeling this storyline has more plot holes than answers. As gripping as it is, many are left wondering whether all of this could – and should – have been handled very differently.

