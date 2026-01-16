Who Killed Ray? Emmerdale lines up all the suspects ahead of flashback week

Tonight’s Emmerdale (Friday January 16) pulled no punches as it rounded up the suspects in the who killed Ray mystery and teased what lies ahead in next week’s long-awaited flashbacks.

With the truth about Ray’s death finally set to be revealed, the episode made one thing clear. Almost everyone has something to hide. But which villager crossed the line, or is the real culprit still flying under the radar?

These are the villagers under suspicion of killing Ray (Credit: ITV)

Jai determined to work out who killed Ray in Emmerdale tonight

After another round of police questioning, Jai Sharma found himself firmly in the firing line tonight. With whispers swirling in the Woolpack and villagers clearly thinking there was no smoke without fire, Jai hit back by accusing April and Dylan of murder.

Both were visibly shaken, and later their family tried to reassure them. Even so, it was obvious the tension around Ray’s death was weighing heavily on everyone.

Still convinced there was more to uncover, Jai then went to question Laurel, who he believes played a key role in Ray’s fate. He promised her discretion, but Laurel angrily denied everything and threw him out. Jai, however, was certain her rattled reaction was telling.

As Laurel, Arthur, April, Ross, Rhona, Marlon, Paddy, Dylan and Jai gathered outside the Woolpack, Jai once again insisted he had nothing to do with Ray’s death. He was adamant the killer was someone from the village.

As he spoke, the episode dropped a series of brief flashbacks teasing what is coming next week. Laurel looked horrified. April was seen sobbing to Ross as she showed him something on her hands. Marlon was caught pulling a knife from his pocket, while Rhona secretly texted someone. Then Ross appeared holding a gun as Jai ominously declared: “It’s only a matter of time until the truth comes out.”

Ray has been murdered, but by who? (Credit: ITV)

What happens next week

The stage is now set for a full week of flashbacks, as Emmerdale finally reveals who killed Ray. Viewers will see Ray in the aftermath of Celia’s murder, watching him pull himself together, wipe his fingerprints from the weapon, grab his bag and head to visit Bear, who is already dead.

Monday focuses on Laurel. Ray begs her for another chance, but she refuses to let him play the victim. She allows him to walk away, but Nicola later steps in and urges Laurel to lure him into a trap so justice can be done.

Elsewhere, Arthur is simmering with anger, desperate for revenge over what Ray has done to Laurel. When he returns home with Ray’s stolen bag, panic sets in after drugs are discovered inside. What happens next could change everything.

Tuesday shifts the spotlight to Rhona, as she and Marlon unravel over April’s disappearance. Left alone at home, Rhona is confronted by a shadowy figure. Who it is and what they want remains a mystery.

Wednesday belongs to Marlon. Convinced Ray knows where April is, he arms himself with a kitchen knife to demand answers. The episode will also see Paddy learn the truth about Bear’s captivity, Ray threaten Dylan and Eve, and Ross turning up with a gun.

Then, on Thursday January 22, the truth finally comes out. Ray’s final moments are revealed, and the identity of his killer is confirmed. Expect shockwaves through the village and a revelation that leaves jaws firmly on the floor.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storylines – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!