Who killed Ray in Emmerdale? All of the suspects from Marlon Dingle to Laurel Thomas

Emmerdale has now confirmed Ray Walters is dead – but the question everyone’s asking is who actually killed him.

After months of manipulation, drug dealing and helping Celia run a farm built on forced labour, Ray had more enemies than friends by the time he met his end. He groomed April and Dylan into doing his dirty work, lied to those around him and showed little remorse for the damage he caused.

In Monday night’s episode (January 5), viewers were treated to a string of suspicious looks and ominous moments, with several characters clearly harbouring reasons to want Ray out of the picture. With motives stacked high across the village, the list of suspects is already growing.

Here’s a closer look at who could be responsible – and why Ray may have finally met his match in Emmerdale.

Ross would do anything for April (Credit: ITV)

Ross Barton

If there’s one thing viewers know for sure, it’s that Ross would do absolutely anything for April. His love for Donna and his fiercely protective nature have always defined him, especially when it comes to her daughter.

Fans have long questioned Ross’s absence from this storyline – until now. After April went missing for several days, she resurfaced when Ross gave her a lift home. During the drive, he reminded her that he always has her back, before suggesting they keep what happened between them a secret.

As April got out of the car, Ross glanced into the back seat – where a gun was lying. It was a moment that spoke volumes.

Marlon wants Ray dead (Credit: ITV)

Marlon Dingle

From the moment Marlon learned what Ray had been putting April through, he wanted him gone. So it’s hardly surprising he’s landed on the suspect list.

While there was no clear evidence pointing directly to Marlon in this episode, there was a fleeting moment that made him look uneasy. And being a Dingle, he has plenty of ways to make problems disappear.

Whether he acted alone, called in a favour, or took matters into his own hands, Marlon’s anger makes him a serious contender.

Laurel is suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Laurel Thomas

Laurel raised plenty of eyebrows during the episode, with her behaviour suggesting she was hiding something. She was seen cleaning a pair of scissors and appeared on the verge of breaking down, which didn’t go unnoticed.

Having only just discovered Ray’s involvement with April and Dylan, Laurel would understandably be horrified that she allowed him into her home and anywhere near her children. Her guilt and anger could easily have pushed her too far – and she’s certainly got a motive.

Ray has put April through a lot in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

April Windsor

April’s disappearance has been one of the most worrying parts of this storyline. The last time viewers saw her with Ray, he was urging her to run away, insisting he didn’t want to kill her.

But the pressure of everything she’s endured may have become too much. If April believed Ray’s death was the only way she could reclaim a normal life in the village, could she have snapped?

Of course, Ray was much bigger than her, which raises questions about whether she acted alone – or had help.

Rhona made a mystery phone call (Credit: ITV)

Rhona Ghoskirk

Rhona was just as disgusted as Marlon when the truth about Ray came out – and she didn’t hide her feelings. During the episode, she made a mysterious phone call, asking someone if “it was done”.

What exactly she was referring to remains unclear, but the timing is suspicious. Was she talking about Ray – and if so, what role did she play?

Has Dylan turned to murder? (Credit: ITV)

Dylan Penders

Dylan has also just learned that Ray planned to leave with April. This could have been the final straw. Having been groomed and manipulated by Ray, his anger would be understandable.

There wasn’t much in the episode to clearly point the finger at Dylan, but the emotional damage Ray caused him shouldn’t be underestimated. And with Celia already dead at Ray’s hands, could history have repeated itself?

For now, Emmerdale is keeping viewers guessing. One thing’s certain though – 2026 has kicked off with yet another murder mystery in the Dales, and the truth won’t stay buried forever.

