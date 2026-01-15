Emmerdale fans convinced Laurel didn’t kill Ray as new theory takes hold

Laurel Thomas is looking so wracked with guilt over Ray Walters’ death in Emmerdale that she may as well be wearing a flashing sign. But while her behaviour has put her firmly in the spotlight, fans are convinced she is not the killer. Instead, many believe the show is deliberately leading viewers down the wrong path.

That does not mean Laurel is innocent of everything, though. Viewers are certain she is hiding something big, and whatever it is, it is serious enough to have her begging for forgiveness.

The guilt over Ray is eating Laurel alive in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Laurel and Ray’s relationship in Emmerdale

Former vicar’s wife Laurel quickly became a key suspect after the murder of her boyfriend Ray Walters. She had only just uncovered the truth about him, discovering he was running a county lines drugs operation and a human trafficking ring.

Despite Ray insisting he wanted a future with her, and even killing his own mother to secure it, Laurel made it clear she wanted nothing more to do with him. She told him to leave her alone and stay away for good.

Ray was left devastated. Viewers will soon learn he returned to Mulberry after their final confrontation. He pleads with Laurel to understand his past and the choices he made. But she refuses to let him paint himself as the victim. Eventually, though, she agrees to let him walk away.

Meanwhile, Arthur is furious and determined to see Ray punished, while Nicola urges Laurel to lure him into a trap so justice can finally be done. When Arthur steals Ray’s bag and discovers drugs inside, tensions boil over and an angry confrontation follows. But did it end with Ray dead at Laurel’s hands?

Laurel and Arthur have Ray’s bad next week (Credit: ITV)

Did Laurel kill Ray in Emmerdale?

Laurel’s behaviour in recent episodes has only heightened suspicion. She was seen dumping Ray’s stolen bag in the bins at the Hide, looking visibly shaken, and later sought solace in the church, praying for forgiveness.

But fans are not convinced she is confessing to murder. Many believe her guilt is being used as a red herring, masking a different secret entirely.

One viewer suggested on X that Laurel may have helped Ray after all, writing that the repeated references to her sinning were designed to mislead. Their theory was that Ray somehow persuaded Laurel to help him conceal Celia’s body, leaving her consumed by guilt rather than responsibility for his death.

“Pretty sure all the ‘I’ve sinned’ stuff with Laurel is a red herring to make us think she killed Ray. My theory is he won her round somehow and then she helped him conceal Celia’s body.”

With Celia’s body still unaccounted for, the theory has gained traction. Laurel’s feelings for Ray were genuine, and some fans believe she may have been drawn back in by him, only to be left grieving and burdened by what she did to help.

Arthur wanted Ray to pay for his mum’s suffering (Credit: ITV)

Covering for Arthur?

Others are convinced Laurel’s guilt stems from protecting Arthur instead. Several fans believe Arthur is the real killer and that Laurel is covering for him.

Viewers have pointed to Arthur’s anger and determination to make Ray pay, suggesting Laurel’s suspicious actions are about shielding her son rather than hiding her own crime.

“Laurel is covering for Arthur,” said multiple viewers on social media.

So what exactly is Laurel hiding, and how far has she gone to keep the truth buried? With secrets unravelling fast, answers are promised next week, and they could change everything.

