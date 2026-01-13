Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at whodunnit week as flashbacks reveal what really happened to Ray

It’s whodunnit week in Emmerdale spoilers for next week as we see the suspects in the who killed Ray line-up and their movements on the day of his death.

As the week ends, we find out who was responsible for his death and how they disposed of the body.

Everything we know about what happens in Emmerdale spoilers next week right here.

1. Rewind – Ray kills Celia

Each day, we go back to the night of Celia’s murder. Ray stands over his mum’s dead body contemplating what he has done.

He soon collects himself and wipes his fingerprints off the murder weapon. Grabbing his distinctive red bag Ray heads for the door.

Ray stops off to see Bear’s body and sheds a tear, barely able to look at the lifeless feet of his father figure.

2. Laurel’s story

Ray bursts back into Mulberry, begging Laurel to believe his traumatic past. Laurel refuses to accept his story of being the victim in all of this.

Ray begs Laurel for his freedom. She makes the decision to let him walk away.

But soon Nicola urges her to get justice and lure Ray into a trap. Is Laurel prepared to risk everything to see Ray punished?

3. Arthur’s story in Emmerdale spoilers

Laurel’s decision could have deadly consequences when furious Arthur vows to make Ray pay for what he’s done to Laurel.

Arthur snatches Ray’s red holdall outside the village hall. He returns home with the stolen bag.

Laurel is horrified when he finds Arthur with the bag and they are shocked to find drugs in it. It soon leads to a violent confrontation.

4. Rhona’s story

Rhona and Marlon are in despair over missing April and Marlon continues to spiral.

Rhona is soon home alone when a shadowy figure looms behind her. Are they friend or foe? Is Rhona in danger – and how do they connect her to Ray?

5. Marlon’s story

Marlon is certain Ray has April. He arms himself with a knife and sets off to track down Ray. Marlon is murderous as he wants answers, but how far will he go to get them?

6. Paddy’s story in Emmerdale spoilers

Paddy is devastated to learn the full horror of Bear’s captivity. He is distraught when Ray then tells him Bear is dead.

Paddy lashes out in heartbreak, but Ray fights back.

Ray warns him to back off or Dylan will pay the price. He also later delivers a threat to Eve.

7. Ross’ story

Ross is seen with a gun. But what is he planning?

Later, Ross and April are hiding something, but what?

8. Dylan’s story in Emmerdale spoilers

Ray is bloodied and battered and preparing to leave, but then he spots the source of all his troubles: Dylan. Is it the end for Dylan and Paddy?

9. So what happened to Ray?

Ray is soon dead, but the shocking aftermath sees the reality of moving a corpse is far from easy.

The killer bundles Ray into the back of Jai’s van, but a slip-up means the body is soon driven away by unsuspecting Jai.

