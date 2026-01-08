Emmerdale viewers still refuse to believe Bear is dead despite show boss comment

Emmerdale fans are still scratching their heads over Bear Wolf, even after it appeared his grim fate had finally been sealed and he was dead.

Celia claimed she murdered Bear, Ray appeared to grieve over his body, and now a producer comment has seemingly confirmed the worst.

And yet, viewers are not convinced. With no clear on-screen death and plenty of unanswered questions, confusion around Bear’s fate is only growing.

Celia told Ray Bear was dead (Credit: ITV)

Was Bear killed by Celia in Emmerdale?

On New Year’s Eve, Ray was ordered to murder April, while Celia claimed she would deal with Ted, better known as Bear Wolf. Ray couldn’t go through with killing April and instead let her escape, even paying her to stay away for good.

The following day, Ray admitted the truth to Celia and also stood his ground, insisting Bear would not die. Celia responded with a chilling revelation. She told Ray she had already killed Bear, describing his death as slow and painful.

The confession pushed Ray over the edge. He stabbed Celia to death, unable to cope with what she claimed to have done.

Ray then went to the barn to see Bear’s body. But viewers never actually saw him. From a distance, Ray stood sobbing in the doorway, apologising, while the camera showed only boots and a hand. Bear himself was never seen. And crucially, he was never shown dead.

Fans immediately questioned what they had watched, asking: “So is that Bear dead then?” and “Is Bear actually dead? Noooo!”

Bear had no way out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss appears to confirm Bear is dead

Adding to the debate, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw recently addressed Bear’s storyline while teasing what’s ahead.

She said: “While Paddy is still out searching for his missing father, the bleak truth is that Bear has been killed by the villainous Celia.

“This emotional search and tragic discovery will bring Paddy’s mental health problems back to the forefront.”

On the face of it, that sounds definitive. But given what viewers have actually seen on screen, many remain unconvinced.

Viewers are convinced Bear has survived (Credit: ITV)

‘Bear is not dead’ insist Emmerdale fans

Despite the producer comments, fans have continued to insist there is more to come.

Many believe the story is a deliberate misdirect. Messages online include repeated claims of “He’s not dead!” while others speculate Bear escaped and is now lost and vulnerable.

One viewer suggested Celia could be in the freshly dug grave, while another feared Bear might have dementia and no idea how to get home. Others simply refused to accept his death, pointing out that no clear body has been shown.

Joshua Richards plays Bear (Credit: ITV)

What has Joshua Richards said about Bear?

Actor Joshua Richards, who plays Bear, has also fuelled the uncertainty.

In a recent interview, he said: “ITV can feel justified in saying, yes, we can end this now, because the viewing public are fed up with these people and the terrible acts they are committing.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with Joe Absolom and with Jaye Griffiths who are both great actors and I do miss them now. As they’ve gone. But for the storyline, I think everybody in the village has nothing but benefits from their demise.”

He added: “I’ve enjoyed the process. Although it’s been harrowing and it’s ongoing. But everybody from the top to the bottom, has been nothing but supportive and brilliant at what they do. I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

That single word, “ongoing”, has left fans wondering whether Bear’s story is truly finished.

Bear has not still been located next week (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers suggest the mystery is not over

Upcoming spoilers show Bear is still officially missing. The search continues to stall, and the police warn Paddy he may need to prepare for the worst.

But that still leaves a big question hanging over the village. Who is really buried in that grave? Did Ray return to give Bear a burial before his own death, or is Bear alive somewhere, injured, confused and alone?

Until viewers see definitive proof on screen, the question remains impossible to ignore.

Just where is Bear Wolf? And is he really dead?

