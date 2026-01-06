Emmerdale fans convinced Graham killed Ray after phone call clue

Corriedale delivered no shortage of jaw dropping moments, but there is one twist viewers are still reeling from – Emmerdale has officially brought Graham Foster back from the dead.

Six years after his apparent death, Graham’s shock return has left fans scrambling for answers. And once you get past the initial disbelief, one huge question looms large – could Graham be the one who killed Ray Walters?

It sounds wild, but when you start joining the dots, it suddenly feels far from impossible.

Graham and Joe’s bond was unbreakable (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Shock Emmerdale return for Graham Foster

Andrew Scarborough played the iconic character from 2017 until 2020, when Graham was believed to have been killed by Rhona’s ex husband and rapist Pierce Harris. At least, that is what viewers were led to believe.

Kim arranged for Graham to be cremated, while Rhona never got the chance to attend the funeral of the man she planned to leave the village with. Heartbroken, she eventually rebuilt her life and reunited with Marlon Dingle.

Fast forward to Monday’s landmark Coronation Street crossover episode on January 5, and everything changed. A mysterious man was seen driving a van with an unknown woman tied up in the back.

When the crash unfolded, the van was caught up in the chaos. It was only when Joe Tate arrived at the scene that the driver finally stepped out. Moments later, during the explosion, the woman managed to escape. Yet the man seemed far more concerned about Joe’s condition.

Viewers later saw him watching over Joe’s hospital room. Then came the reveal. The man was Graham Foster.

Graham was then shown making a phone call, telling the person on the other end that the woman had escaped and that he was “terminating the contract”. Looking at Joe, he added that he now had something else he needed to deal with.

Who was on the other end of the line? (Credit: ITV)

Mystery phone call unpacked by fans

Fans were quick to speculate that Graham was calling Rhona. Earlier in the episode, Rhona herself had been seen making a secretive phone call, which immediately set tongues wagging.

The theory gained even more traction following the death of Ray Walters. He was seen dead and being dragged away by an unknown figure. Suddenly, the pieces started to fall into place.

Could Graham have killed Ray to protect Rhona?

When Graham and Rhona were together, their bond ran deep. He had even confronted Pierce to ensure Rhona would be left alone after his release. Would Graham really risk exposing the fact he is alive to step in and protect her once again?

“So, was Rhona on the phone to Graham and it was him that’s done Ray in?” asked one viewer on social media.

Another added: “Just a thought, did Rhona call Graham and he killed Ray making that she knew he was alive all this time it make so much sense.”

A third commented: “Wild theory, but could Rhona have been talking to Graham and he’s killed Ray?”

The woman in the back of Graham’s van certainly muddies the waters. However, with Ray and Celia exposed as running a human trafficking operation, there may be a connection yet to be revealed.

Ray has been murdered, but by who? (Credit: ITV)

Did Graham kill Ray in Emmerdale?

In an exclusive chat with punditarena.com, spokesperson Joe Lyons revealed the latest odds on who killed Ray Walters.

“Ross Barton leads the market at 2/1 following strong motive-led episodes, with Marlon Dingle and Laurel Thomas next in the betting after continued suspicion.

“April Windsor and Rhona Goskirk remain viable outsiders, while longer prices for Dylan Penders and Jai Sharma reflect their current standing in the storyline.”

However, Joe also added: “With Emmerdale rarely rewarding the obvious, a hidden or unrevealed suspect at 7/1 remains an intriguing prospect.”

With Graham now confirmed alive and operating in the shadows, that hidden suspect theory suddenly feels very real. Whether he is Ray’s killer or not, one thing is certain. Graham Foster’s return has changed everything, and Emmerdale fans should brace themselves for even more twists ahead.

