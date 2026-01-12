As Ray’s body is found in Emmerdale, ITVX early release reveals prime suspect

*Warning, this article contains Emmerdale spoilers about the murder of Ray Walters. It’s from tonight’s episode, which has not aired on TV yet. But it is available to watch on YouTube and ITVX.

The long-simmering mystery surrounding Ray Walters finally takes a major turn in Emmerdale as his body is discovered – and the fallout immediately sends shockwaves through the village. With the police closing in, suspicion starts to land on some very familiar faces, and one villager in particular finds himself firmly in the frame.

Ever since viewers were shown Ray’s body, fans have been busy piecing together theories about who could be responsible. And while Emmerdale’s boss has already teased that answers are coming sooner rather than later, the latest episode gives audiences plenty to chew over.

Right now, though, all eyes are on Jai Sharma.

News about Ray’s death quickly spread through the Emmerdale village (Credit: ITV)

ITVX release airs discovery of Ray’s body

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (January 12), the police ramp up their investigation and descend on the village once again. Their focus soon turns to the Depot. But what they uncover there is far more serious than anyone expected.

Caleb and Jai are told that a body has been found, meaning their workplace is immediately declared a crime scene. As questions start flying, Jai admits he was the one driving the van linked to the discovery.

Unsurprisingly, that revelation doesn’t do him any favours. Things take an even darker turn when Caleb pushes Jai on whether he has something to hide, suggesting that the killer could be far closer than anyone realises.

When questioned by the detective, Jai explains that the vans usually have two sets of keys. However, for this particular vehicle, the spare set mysteriously went missing some time ago. And because the van stayed locked whenever Jai wasn’t using it, it leaves him looking like the only person who could have hidden anything inside.

It’s not a good look. Later, Jai even tells Caleb that asking too many questions will only make him seem more suspicious. And judging by Caleb’s reaction, it’s clear he’s not entirely convinced Jai is telling him everything.

Jai faces a lot of questions (Credit: ITV)

What happens next for Jai in Emmerdale?

While Ray’s killer has yet to be revealed, Jai being responsible doesn’t quite add up on the surface, especially as he appeared to have little involvement in the events leading up to Ray’s death.

However, as the week unfolds, Jai’s past with Laurel comes back into focus, prompting some villagers to wonder whether old wounds could have driven him to revenge. Caleb even raises Jai and Laurel’s divorce with the police, further fuelling the speculation.

Things don’t improve when Jai’s behaviour comes under scrutiny. Upcoming scenes show him pointing the finger at Dylan and April, a move that only deepens suspicions rather than easing them.

As rumours swirl and theories spread, it becomes increasingly clear that Ray’s death has opened the door to long-buried secrets across the village. And in Emmerdale, those secrets rarely stay hidden for long.

