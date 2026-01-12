Emmerdale fans convinced Arthur killed Ray but the truth will be revealed soon

Emmerdale has thrown another name into the frame in the mystery surrounding Ray’s murder – Arthur Thomas. He is suddenly looking far more suspicious than anyone expected.

While fans have been busy debating the main suspects, this instalment hinted that Arthur may be far more deeply involved than previously thought.

So what exactly unfolded in tonight’s episode? And when will Emmerdale finally reveal who killed Ray? Here’s everything you need to know.

Arthur was shocked (Credit: ITV)

Arthur raised eyebrows in Emmerdale tonight

Ray’s body was discovered in Jai’s van at the Depot, sending shockwaves through the village. With no shortage of people who had reason to want Ray dead, the investigation immediately felt messy and complicated.

Billy was the one to break the news when he arrived at the cafe and explained how the body had been found. As the information spread, Laurel’s reaction was telling as she looked visibly shaken, immediately drawing attention.

Nicola later tried to check in on Laurel, but her concern wasn’t welcome. Laurel made it clear she didn’t want anyone assuming she had any sympathy for Ray or what he’d been up to.

Things took a more suspicious turn once Nicola left. Arthur appeared beside his mum, only to be told off for pulling yet another sickie. But when Laurel mentioned that Ray’s body had been found, Arthur’s shocked reaction spoke volumes.

Then came the final moments of the episode. Wearing gloves, Laurel was seen throwing a red duffel bag into a bin before piling other bin bags on top of it.

Which naturally led to one chilling question – was she disposing of evidence to protect her son?

Laurel was carefully getting rid of something (Credit: ITV)

Did Arthur kill Ray?

Viewers were quick to jump on the clues, with many taking to social media to suggest Arthur could be the killer. And that Laurel may be helping him cover it up.

“Wonder if Laurel is covering for Arthur?” one fan asked.

Another speculated: “Maybe it was Arthur and that’s why he’s pulling sickies.”

A third shared: “I think Arthur killed Ray and Laurel is shaken because her son stepped up to protect her.”

While the theories continue to fly, Emmerdale’s producer has confirmed that answers are on the way. And sooner than viewers might expect.

Ray had a lot of enemies (Credit: ITV)

When will Ray’s killer be revealed?

Speaking about what’s coming up, producer Laura Shaw confirmed that the truth about Ray’s death is about to come out.

She said: “Following the discovery of Ray’s body, villagers’ secrets will come out as the mystery surrounding Ray’s death is finally solved.

“Before the end of January, a special week will flash back to the night of the murder, revealing which of the multiple suspects is responsible for Ray’s death.”

With January nearly over, Emmerdale fans won’t have long to wait to find out if Arthur really did kill Ray. But it’s safe to say there are quite a lot of people it could be.

Read more: Is Joe Tate going to die in Emmerdale? Every reason why fans believe his time is up

Do you think Arthur killed Ray in Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!